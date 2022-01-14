Arkadium Adds Newsday’s Stan Newman, Famed American Puzzle and Games Creator, as Chief Brain Games Mastermind

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arkadium , the leading creator of classic games for grown-ups, today announced that Stanley (Stan) Newman has joined Arkadium’s team as its first-ever Chief Brain Games Mastermind. Newman and Arkadium will work together to create new and compelling word games spanning crosswords, word search, trivia, and more. Under this partnership Arkadium also has access to Newman’s entire archive of award-winning games.



Newman is a leader and innovator in the online gaming space. He has been the Crossword Editor for Newsday for 33 years, where he is widely acknowledged as America’s preeminent expert in customizing crosswords by level of difficulty. During his career, Newman has also been Founding Editor for the popular “Crosswords with Friends” app, Managing Director of Puzzles and Games for Random House, and has authored or edited over 200 books - including crossword puzzle books, word game books, and crossword reference books. As Arkadium’s Chief Brain Games Mastermind, Newman will not be providing any new game development services or licenses to any other digital game companies.

“I’m thrilled to bring my multifarious skills and experience to Arkadium, to assist in elevating its already strong brain game offerings to new heights,” said Newman. “Arkadium has a clear commitment to gaming excellence, and to be working with its impressive team is truly a puzzler’s dream come true.”

“Arkadium has always had the best cross platform crossword software in the industry,” said Kenny Rosenblatt, President and co-founder of Arkadium. “Now that we have paired our technology with Stan, the world’s best crossword constructor, we are positioned to make our crossword app the #1 word game in the US.”

Arkadium has quickly become the #1 online game destination and community designed for players 35 and up, a demographic that represents 41% of all game players. Arkadium has millions of active, worldwide players and has seen a 39.5% year-over-year increase in users across their network. Examples of games offered by Arkadium include Daily Crossword, Mahjongg Dimensions and Word Wipe.