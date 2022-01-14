HelloTeam Triples Revenue and More Than Doubles User Base

BOSTON, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelloTeam, the all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform, today announced a year of significant growth and momentum in revenue, customers, headcount, and industry accolades. Fiscal year 2021, which ended December 31, saw annual recurring revenue (ARR) with accelerated growth of more than 3x, combined with 2x growth in its customer base and 200% growth in employee headcount.

Strong customer wins across mid-market organizations facing employee engagement and retention challenges, particularly among hybrid and deskless workers, along with digitization of critical people development tasks, fueled the revenue surge in 2021. The company also saw continued industry recognition as a leader in the multi-billion dollar employee experience market, as well as strides in technological innovation that support today's modern workforce and the challenges of The Great Resignation.

"This was an amazing year for HelloTeam in terms of growth and industry recognition, but I am most excited about the momentum we're building for 2022 and beyond," said Tanya Bakalov, Founder and CEO of HelloTeam. "Organizations are facing a retention crisis that requires modern software designed to provide an engaging employee experience, wherever they work. HelloTeam is in a perfect position to capitalize on this major market opportunity."

Highlights:

Product - HelloTeam continues to accelerate its innovation as a leading Employee Experience platform. 2021 saw the release of the HelloTeam mobile app, extending employee connectivity to deskless and hybrid workers; a newly updated org chart feature that provides scalability, ease-of-use, and dynamic updates accessible to every employee; the addition of gifs to our High Fives feature; and multiple enhancements to reviews, one-on-ones, goals, surveys, along with newly added HRIS integrations; a new learning management system that expanded the core offering to combine performance and skills matching with learning solutions; new and improved apps for both Slack and Microsoft Teams, enabling users to high-five teammates and receive HelloTeam notifications for surveys, reviews, news, events, and badges from within their collaboration platform.



- To keep up with its accelerating growth, HelloTeam also expanded its executive team. In August, Frank Moreno joined as the company's first Chief Marketing Officer, having led marketing teams at several high-growth companies, including Bottomline Technologies, Datawatch, and Kronos. New Website & Branding - Kicking off 2022, HelloTeam recently unveiled new branding and a redesigned company website. As investments in awareness and demand generation increase, the new website provides a user experience optimized for engagement and interaction with highly valuable content for performance management, employee engagement, learning, and more.

About HelloTeam

HelloTeam is the leading all-in-one performance management, employee engagement, and social workplace community platform that is designed to create engaged and highly effective teams through goals, 360 performance reviews, one-on-ones for real-time feedback, surveys, virtual peer recognition, and more. HelloTeam's user-friendly platform provides interactive tools that HR needs and employees love. Our holistic approach to performance management and employee engagement makes HelloTeam the perfect tool for building a winning culture.

Media Contact:

Frank Moreno

frank.moreno@helloteam.com

