SURGE Pioneers Ultrasonic Technology in Vaping Devices

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The vaping industry is constantly evolving. SURGE Vapor seeks to revolutionise the consumer experience with new ultrasonic technology.

Typical vaping devices use a coil made of resistance wire. The wire is heated with an electrical current, turning e-liquid into vapour. Due to the heating process of traditional coils, they need to be replaced frequently and can produce unpleasant "dry hits" or burnt flavours.

The SURGE engineering team looked for a solution to this longstanding problem. The result is a new implementation of ultrasonic technology. The SURGE ultrasonic vaping chip vibrates 3 million times per second, splitting e-liquid into a cloud of vapour, without the use of a traditional heating wire.

Ultrasonic heating creates smaller vapour particles, delivering nicotine content more efficiently for increased satisfaction. Since no wires are heated to produce vapour, "dry hits" and burnt flavours are eliminated from the vaping experience. Additionally, the lower working temperature of the ultrasonic process reduces potential toxin emission and maintains the chemical stability of the e-liquid.

Increasingly, smokers are looking for less harmful alternatives to combustible tobacco. SURGE Vapor hopes that their new approach to vaping technology can maximise harm reduction while increasing satisfaction.

SURGE Vapor's first device is made for new vapers, with a lightweight design, automatic draw activation and pre-filled ultrasonic pods. The device launches with six flavours, which have been specifically developed to pair with ultrasonic technology.

In a statement, SURGE Vapor said: "Our mission was to create new vaping technology, which advances tobacco harm reduction and maximises satisfaction. After years of research and development, this is now a reality. We are excited for vapers around the world to experience the next generation of vaping with SURGE."

You can find more information about Surge at surgevapor.com.

Surge - An e-cig without coil





Ultrasonic vaping technology makes e-cigarettes coil-free. Surge, a new ultrasonic vaping brand, has developed an ultrasonic chip that vibrates at a super-high frequency of 3 million hits per second to split e-liquid into a cloud of vapour.









