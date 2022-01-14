Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2022 Kick Off Inaugural Combined Event in Long Beach, CA

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA) welcomed attendees to their first combined conference and expo at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California. The event, which is dedicated to advancing the clean energy transition, features three keynote addresses, 275+ exhibiting companies, the second annual Solar Games installer competition, and valuable learning and networking opportunities.



Event Director Wes Doane signaled the start of Day One, with Energy Storage North America Co-Founder and Strategen CEO Janice Lin welcoming keynote speakers Surya Panditi, President & CEO of Enel X North America, and John Jung, President of Energy Vault Solutions, Energy Vault, Inc.

Panditi’s keynote, “Grid Resilience in the Face of Extreme Weather Events,” highlighted the ways that flexible, distributed solutions will play a critical role in supporting the grid. He also emphasized that the future of energy will be based on three key elements coming together: policy framework, technical innovations, and financial structures across different markets.

Next, Jung shared insights in his talk on “Enabling an Accelerating and Global Renewable Energy Transition,” including the abundance of opportunities for long-duration storage. “By 2030, 95% of new total investment in global power capacity will be in renewables. Long-duration storage is a key enabler of the energy transition that offers both an economical and a sustainable solution.”

The keynote presentations kicked off a day of learning, with 45 conference speakers sharing expertise during 12 conference sessions focused on distributed and utility-scale solar and energy storage topics. For some attendees, education began Wednesday during hands-on, pre-conference workshops led by Strategen, the North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP), Solar Energy International (SEI), and others.

In the Expo Hall

More than 275 exhibiting companies connected with thousands of installers, innovators, and decision-makers in the combined solar and energy storage exhibit hall. In addition to seeing the latest products, services, and solutions, attendees also had the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations during engaging show-floor presentations—and build lasting relationships with other professionals across the industry.

Solar Games

During the second annual Solar Games—#isnaesna22’s live PV system installation competition—attendees witnessed the solar + storage industry’s top talent in action. Thursday featured three head-to-head matches, with LuminaSun facing off against Synergy Power (Synergy Power advancing); SunCommon battling Solar Works Energy (Solar Works Energy advancing); and GreenSpark Solar taking on Aloha Solar Power (Aloha Solar Power advancing).

Between matches, the Solar Games also featured a quiz show in the style of “Wait, Wait, Don't Tell Me” (solar edition), hosted by Nico Johnson of SunCast and Scott Nguyen of Bodhi Solar.

Up Next

With the first day of #isnaesna22 complete, attendees can look forward to the following on Friday, January 14:

Educational sessions to explore distributed and utility-scale solar and energy storage, such as: Solar + Storage Microgrids: Applications for Electric Transit, Rural Utility Service Models, and Low-Income Community Resiliency De-Risking Mega Projects through Data-Driven Solar and Storage Procurement, Construction, and Operations The Green Hydrogen Port Opportunity: Decarbonization and Improving Community Health

Solar Games semi-finals: 10:30 AM: Synergy Power vs. Sol-Up (reigning Solar Games Champions!) 1:15 PM: To be determined

Solar Games championship round and $10,000 grand prize ceremony at 4:00 PM.

Event Guidelines

All event attendees will continue to be required to wear a mask on site following the State of California’s mandate for Mega Events and the Long Beach Health Officer Order. Onsite testing remains available during all registration hours.



