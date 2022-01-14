U.S. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market to Surpass US$ 10.06 Billion by 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

SEATTLE, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the U.S. intravenous immunoglobulin market is estimated to be valued at US$ 6.33 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the U.S. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market:

Key trends in the market include increasing cases of myasthenia gravis, increasing number of research and development activities, and increase in product launches and approvals by market players.

The emerging prevalence of myasthenia gravis is expected to drive the growth of U.S. intravenous immunoglobulin market For instance, according to the report of Myasthenia Gravis Foundation of America, 2015, myasthenia gravis is estimated to affect 14 to 20 people per 100,000 adults in the U.S., resulting in 36,000 to 60,000 cases in 2020-21.

The increasing number of research and development activities is expected to bolster growth of the U.S. intravenous immunoglobulin market For instance, on August 25, 2021, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., a multinational specialty biopharmaceutical company based in the U.S., announced the start of a Phase III clinical trial to evaluate its investigational SARS-CoV-2 Immune Globulin Intravenous (Human) (COVID-HIG) plasma-derived therapy as a potential outpatient treatment for patients with coronavirus (COVID-19) who are at high risk of progression to severe disease, including adults 55 and older and those of the age 18 years.

Market players involved in product launches or product approvals are expected to drive the growth of the U.S. intravenous immunoglobulin market For instance, on February 12, 2021, Pfizer Inc., a U.S. based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for PANZYGA (Immune Globulin Intravenous [Human] – ifas 10 percent Liquid Preparation) to treat adult patients with chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, a rare neurological disease of the peripheral nerves (CIDP).

Key Market Takeaways:

Increasing research and development activities, rising product launches and approvals, inorganic activities such as collaborations, agreements, acquisitions, and others are expected to drive growth of the US intravenous immunoglobulin market over the forecast period. For instance, on December 12, 2020, AstraZeneca, a multinational healthcare company and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Alexion), a subsidiary of AstraZeneca entered into a definitive agreement for AstraZeneca to acquire Alexion. This acquisition allows AstraZeneca to enhance their presence in immunology.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the US intravenous immunoglobulin market include Biotest AG, Octapharma AG, Grifols S.A., Kedrion Biopharma, Inc., CSL Behring, McKesson Corporation, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., and ADMA Biologics, Inc.

Market Segmentation:

U.S. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, By Formulation:

Liquid Powder



U.S. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, By Application :

Hypogammaglobulinemia Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy (CIDP) Primary Immunodeficiency Diseases Myasthenia Gravis Multifocal Motor Neuropathy Kawasaki Disease Others



U.S. Intravenous Immunoglobulin Market, By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies



