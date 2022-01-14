“Keepin’ it Cool” with Zoe Saldaña and Corona Premier®

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The start of every New Year provides a natural moment to reflect on our health and wellness habits, often accompanied by the pressure to set ambitious resolutions and changes. However, the average American bold enough to make a New Year’s resolution usually breaks their resolutions by Feb. 1, and nearly 68 percent of people abandon them even sooner1. As a brand with a philosophy rooted in chill, Corona Premier, alongside actress and producer Zoe Saldaña, have teamed up to flip the script on resolutions.



Starting this month, Corona Premier and Saldaña will team up to show fans how impactful small steps can be through the “Keepin’ it Cool with Zoe Saldaña” content series. In this four-part series, fans can follow Zoe as she achieves more by doing less and instructs us on how to “keep it cool after your cool down” with a Corona Premier. The series inspires people to enjoy the more laid-back part of life after their fitness routine and live the fine life in the process. New episodes will be released every Friday beginning today, featured on the Corona USA Instagram and YouTube channels; tune-in as Zoe proves that the best way to keep your resolutions requires hardly any work at all!

“Keeping New Year’s resolutions can be hard - but it doesn’t have to be,” shared actress Zoe Saldaña. “Whether you’re training to be a superhero or just kicking off your fitness journey, the cool down is an integral part of any workout, and keeping it cool after the cool down wouldn’t be the same without Corona Premier.”

To celebrate, Corona Premier will give one lucky fan the opportunity to try those “keepin’ it cool” moves on a beach IRL through the Corona Refreshment Retreat sweepstakes. Open for entry now, the sweepstakes will award fans the following:

Grand Prize: One winner and three guests will win the opportunity to experience the Corona Refreshment Retreat house where they’ll stay for four days and 3 nights, have access to fitness equipment from Echelon and receive a $2,500 stipend to use towards other wellness activities such as beach rentals, healthy food, etc.

First Prize: This winner will receive an Echelon Smart Home Gym which includes a one-year membership to Echelon Premier, Echelon Connect EX-7S Bike, Echelon 50" Reflect Mirror and Echelon Stride Treadmill.

Daily Instant Prizes: Daily prizes will be awarded to fans where they'll have a chance to win an Echelon Fitpass membership, a $150 Vuori gift card, Corona Premier Color Block Classic Canteen, or a Corona Hard Seltzer Slim Arctican (12 oz.).



The sweepstakes runs until February 28, 2022 – all you need to do is scan the QR code on the in-store Corona displays and you’ll be taken to the Corona Refreshment Retreat website where you can enter for a chance to win*.

“As a brand rooted in chill, Corona is uniquely positioned to refresh the traditional perspective on New Year’s resolutions,” said Ryan Anderson, Director, Brand Marketing, Corona. “We couldn’t think of a better ambassador than Zoe to keep it cool with, and give our fans a bit of levity during what can often be a challenging time.”

Corona Premier has a light and refreshing taste, contains 4% ABV, 90 calories and 2.6g carbs and is available at retailers nationwide**. To learn more, visit CoronaUSA.com , and refresh your perspective @CoronaUSA on Instagram and Facebook and @CoronaExtraUSA on Twitter .

1 According to a study conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with Crispy Green



*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Open only to legal residents of the 50 U.S. and D.C., 21 or older. Instant Win Game is void in New Jersey; Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is void where prohibited. Starts 12:00 AM ET on 1/1/22 and ends 11:59 PM ET on 2/28/22. The Corona New Year 2022 Sweepstakes/Instant Win Game is sponsored by Crown Imports LLC. No alcohol awarded with prizes. For complete details, see Official Rules at CoronaNewYear.dja.com.

**Corona Premier per 12 fl. oz. serving average analysis: Calories: 90, Carbohydrates: 2.6 grams, Protein: 0.7 grams, Fat: 0.0 grams.

About the Corona Brand Family :

The Corona brand family is home to Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Familiar, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, and Corona Hard Seltzer. The entire Corona portfolio is brewed in Mexico by Constellation Brands and imported and marketed exclusively to the U.S. by the company. Corona Extra, the flagship brand of the Corona brand family, is a pilsner-style lager with a golden hue that was first brewed in Mexico in 1925. Corona embodies “La Vida Más Fina” or “The Fine Life” as a modern expression of the brand’s lifestyle. The refreshing flavor and carefree attitude of Corona Extra holds a respected place in U.S. culture as the #1 most loved beer brand.

A brand that has long been synonymous with the beach, Corona is committing to removing 1 million pounds of plastic from shorelines and its business by the brand’s 100th birthday in 2025 through its “Protect Our Beaches” initiative with Oceanic Global, a nonprofit leader in ocean conservation. Believing there is no such thing as a better tomorrow without our beaches, the brand is on a mission to preserve these special places for generations to come.

