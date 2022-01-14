European Energy A/S: agreement signed for the sale of two PV plant clusters in Italy with a total capacity of 121.43 MWp

Company announcement 2/2022 (14.01.2022)

Today European Energy A/S, signed an agreement for the sale of two photovoltaic (PV) plant clusters in Italy with a total capacity of 121.43 MWp to an Italian buyer.

The PV plants are located in the municipalities of Troia and Palo, in Apulia region in Italy.

The Troia cluster (103 MWp) is an operating asset.

The Palo cluster (18.43 MWp) has been constructed and it is foreseen to enter into full production in January 2022.

Closing is expected to take place in Q1 of 2022.

The sale will contribute positively to European Energy A/S' financial position.

Contact information: European Energy A/S Jens-Peter Zink, Chairman of the board jpz@europeanenergy.dk ph. + 45 2047 8220

This announcement has been made in accordance with the market abuse regulation (regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 on market abuse).