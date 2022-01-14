The Truck Market is expected to grow by 41,610 units during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.43% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Truck Market in Vietnam 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06207992/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the truck market in Vietnam provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in industrialization and urbanization and rapid growth in the construction industry. In addition, rise in industrialization and urbanization is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The truck market in Vietnam analysis includes the type and tonnage segments.



The truck market in Vietnam is segmented as below:

• Type

• Domestic

• Imported



By Tonnage

• Less than 10 T

• More than 10 T



This study identifies the growing sales of light duty trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the truck market in growth Vietnam during the next few years.



Our report on truck market in Vietnam covers the following areas:

• Truck market sizing

• Truck market forecast

• Truck market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading truck market in Vietnam vendors that include AB Volvo, Beijing Automotive Group Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co., Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Scania AB, Stellantis NV, Toyota Motor Corp., and UD Trucks Corp. Also, the truck market in Vietnam analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

