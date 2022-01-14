Notifications about acquisition and disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)

English Lithuanian

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the acquisition and on the disposal of voting rights (attached).

The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 14 January 2022:

Shareholder name and surname or company name and legal entity code Number of shares owned Portion of share capital,

and voting rights granted

by owned shares % Indirectly held voting rights, % Total votes, % LJB property, UAB,

code 300822529 1,251,695 15.53 0 15.53 Alvydas Banys 663,640 8.23 15.53* 23.76 Irena Ona Mišeikienė 1,308,596 16.23 0 16.23 „INVL Life“ UAB,

code 305859887 1,889,123 23.43 0 23.43 Ilona Šulnienė 664,710 8.25 0 8.25

1 According to the article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB property, UAB.

Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company

Vytautas Bakšinskas

E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com

