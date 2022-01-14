Notifications about acquisition and disposal of voting rights (together with the Company's shareholder structure after the change of voting rights)

INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter – „the Issuer“) submits the received notifications on the acquisition and on the disposal of voting rights (attached).
Additional information:
The Issuer publishes an updated list of shareholders holding or controlling more than 5% of the Issuer's share capital and/or voting rights according to information as of 14 January 2022:
|Shareholder name and surname or company name and legal entity code
|Number of shares owned
| Portion of share capital,
and voting rights granted
by owned shares %
|Indirectly held voting rights, %
|Total votes, %
| LJB property, UAB,
code 300822529
|1,251,695
|15.53
|0
|15.53
|Alvydas Banys
|663,640
|8.23
|15.53*
|23.76
|Irena Ona Mišeikienė
|1,308,596
|16.23
|0
|16.23
| „INVL Life“ UAB,
code 305859887
|1,889,123
|23.43
|0
|23.43
|Ilona Šulnienė
|664,710
|8.25
|0
|8.25
1 According to the article 16 (item 1) of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, Alvydas Banys is considered to hold the voting rights of the controlled company LJB property, UAB.
The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com
Attachments
- BRE_acquisition of voting rights_INVL Life_2022 01 14
- INR1L_disposal of voting rights by Invalda INVL_2022 01 14