Talent Acquisition Week Set to Provide Recruiting Professionals with New Tools to Face the Post-Pandemic Environment

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire -- Global Strategic Management Institute (“GSMI”), a cutting-edge conference production company focused on promoting disruptive innovation, will be hosting the upcoming Talent Acquisition Week in an entirely digital format between January 24-28, 2022. This year’s event will be featuring three unique events in a single content-packed week, including the Social Recruiting Strategies Conference (“SRSC”), the Employer Branding Strategies Conference (“EBrandCon”) and the Talent Sourcing Strategies Summit (“TSSS”). This year’s Talent Acquisition Week is the premier event for recruiting professionals looking to improve their processes through strategic improvements and partnerships.



The ever-evolving labor market of 2021 has led many to rewrite their talent acquisition playbooks, eschewing traditional practices to adjust to new and rapidly evolving employment paradigms. With issues ranging from the “Great Resignation” to the ever-changing realities of the post-pandemic environment, companies are struggling to bridge the chasm between candidate expectations and return-to-work models. At this event, talent acquisition professionals will have the opportunity to learn how to personalize recruitment strategies with passive and active candidates, use the latest technology to attract talent, and learn the best practices to help adjust to an ever-changing labor market. They will also have the opportunity to network with other TA professionals from across the nation.

The five-day Talent Acquisition Week will focus on a single, unique topic for each session, including Social Recruiting Strategies, Talent Sourcing Strategies, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Employer Branding Strategies, and Talent Data Analytics.

Each of the sessions will feature a series of live 30-minute-long presentations held throughout each day. Presentation topics will include From Great Resignation to Great Retention: Navigating the Labor Shortage delivered by Credit Karma, Sourcing Secrets Revealed by Twitter, Actionable Tips to Reduce Bias in Recruiting and Hiring from the OLX Group, Authentic Employer Branding in a Remote Workplace by Recruitics, and Three Recruiting Metrics You’re Not Using (but should be!) by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, among several others.

In addition to the live presentations, the Talent Acquisition Week will enable attendees to network with their fellow talent acquisition peers from across the country, allowing conference delegates to share experiences and learn new strategies alongside side their human resources, recruitment and talent acquisition colleagues from the United States and globally within a single seamless virtual forum.

With the upcoming Talent Acquisition Week event featuring a unique amalgamation of three separate talent acquisition conferences, attendees will have an unmissable opportunity that will equip them with the knowledge to ensure their teams can effectively manage and improve upon their talent acquisition strategies for a post-pandemic environment.

Global Strategic Management Institute is a conference production company based in San Diego and San Francisco, with a footprint in over 100 countries. Reaching more than 92% of Fortune 500 companies, the company has been named one of San Diego’s Top 100 Emerging Companies for multiple years. GSMI events are known for sparking imagination as attendees are introduced to the tools that will take their careers to the next operational level.

