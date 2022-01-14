Global Cannabis Testing Market Share Poised to Reflect 11.2% CAGR by 2028 to Reach USD 2,920.60 Million (with COVID-19 Analysis): Facts & Factors

New York, United States, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Cannabis Testing Market By Types of Services (Potency Testing, Terpene Profiling, Heavy Metal Testing, Pesticide Screening, Microscopy Testing, Residual Solvent Screening, & Others), By End-User Services (Cannabis Drug Manufacturers, Cannabis Cultivators/Growers, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2028" is the title of the latest analysis report that Facts and Factors has recently added to their research database.

“Recent research shows that the demand for global Cannabis Testing Market size & share was about USD 1,490.09 Million in 2021 and is predicted to reach around USD 2,920.60 Million, by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.”

Click Here To Access Free Sample Report of the Global Cannabis Testing Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165



(A free sample of this report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2021 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package

About 210+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on Request

Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2021

Includes Tables and figures have been updated

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Facts and Factors research methodology

(Please note that the sample of this report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The expansion of the Cannabis Testing Market was primarily fueled by an increase in R&D expenditures around the globe; however, the recent COVID-19 epidemic and economic downturn have altered the entire market statistics of many sectors around the world. The Cannabis Testing Market is no exception to this rule. Governments around the world took drastic steps, such as lockdowns, border closures, and the implementation of tight social distancing protocols, in an attempt to halt the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus. These moves had a significant impact on the global economy, causing numerous industries to suffer. When evaluating the current and prospective market sizes and growth trends of the market for all regions and countries, the impact of COVID-19 on market demand is taken into account.

Cannabis testing market research report is a professional and in-depth investigation that focuses on market share, leading segments, primary and secondary drivers, production, and geographical analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.)

Cannabis Testing Market Coverage & Overview:

Cannabis testing is a type of drug testing that uses chromatographic or analytical testing to discover active components such as Terpene and cannabinoids in cannabis products. Furthermore, the legalization of cannabis in a growing number of countries increased public awareness through programs such as conferences and seminars, and developments in the systems used for cannabis testing are all contributing to the growth of the worldwide cannabis testing market.

Major Market Players

Thermo Fischer Scientific

DigiPath Inc.

Steep Hill Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Shimadzu Corporation

MERCK KGAA

SC Laboratories Inc.

PharmaLabs LLC

GreenLeaf Lab

Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC)

SGS CanadaInc.

Danaher Corporation

PerkinElmer

Waters Corporation

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the cannabis testing market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the cannabis testing market forward?

What are the Cannabis Testing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Cannabis Testing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the cannabis testing market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @

https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Dynamics

Market trends will be driven by the Legalization of cannabis for medical and recreational purposes

The acceptance of medicinal cannabis products is increasing as a result of the legalization of these products, which will drive the market's growth over the predicted timeframe. Furthermore, considerable research activities taking place across the medical cannabis industry will continue to influence market trends in the future.

Also expected to increase demand is the use of medicinal cannabis for the aim of reducing nausea after chemotherapy or appetite stimulation in AIDS patients for the purpose of regulating muscle spasms. Additionally, the increase in the approval of cannabis-based medications, combined with the launch of new products, will drive the expansion of the cannabis testing market during the period from 2021 to 2028, according to the report.

Recent Industry Developments:

November 2021: Shimadzu Corporation released LabSolutions MD, analytical method development software for high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC).

December 2021: Agilent Technologies Inc. announces compatibility of Agilent Cary 3500 UV-Vis Spectrophotometer with Agilent OpenLab software suite. It will help to meet global regulatory requirements by protecting, managing, and storing data from the Cary 3500 UV-Vis.

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1,490.09 Million Projected Market Size by 2028 USD 2,920.60 Million CAGR Growth Rate 11.2% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Thermo Fischer Scientific, DigiPath, Inc., Steep Hill, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, MERCK KGAA, SC Laboratories, Inc., PharmaLabs LLC, GreenLeaf Lab, Saskatchewan Research Council (SRC), SGS Canada, Inc., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, and Waters Corporation Key Segment By Types of Services, By End-User Services, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Cannabis Testing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global cannabis testing market is segmented on the basis of types of services, end-user services, and regions.

Potency testing to dominate the Types of Services segment

The potency testing segment accounted for the greatest proportion of the worldwide cannabis testing market in terms of revenue. Growing drug investigation services, expanding medical applications of cannabis, and an increase in the number of toxicological laboratories are all contributing to the industry's expansion. Additionally, during the period 2021–2028, the market for potency testing is expected to increase at a quicker rate.

Cannabis cultivators/growers segment to lead the end-user services landscape

According to the industry, the enormous testing of cannabis products for their usage in both medicinal and recreational uses has contributed to the segment's growth. As per industry analysts, strict laws imposed by various governments on companies to develop high-quality cannabis products, as well as the requirement to ensure patient safety, will further accelerate the expansion of the cannabis growers/cultivators segment between 2021 and 2028.

Request Customized Copy of Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165

(We tailor your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? OR Want Data for Inclusion in Magazine, Case Study, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: sales@fnfresearch.com

Regional Analysis:

North America will dominate the regional market in terms of revenue share from 2021 to 2028

It is anticipated that the growing number of states in the United States that have approved the medicinal use of cannabis, in addition to Canada's legalization of the drug, will contribute to further expansion of the cannabis testing sector in North America. Aside from this, the increased presence of a number of competitors in Canada and the United States will serve to further fuel the expansion of the regional market throughout the projection period.

Browse the full “Cannabis Testing Market By Types of Services (Potency Testing, Terpene Profiling, Heavy Metal Testing, Pesticide Screening, Microscopy Testing, Residual Solvent Screening, & Others), By End-User Services (Cannabis Drug Manufacturers, Cannabis Cultivators/Growers, & Others), And By Regions - Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 - 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165

The global cannabis testing market is segmented into:

Global Cannabis Testing Market: By Types of Services Analysis

Potency Testing

Terpene Profiling

Heavy Metal Testing

Pesticide Screening

Microscopy Testing

Residual Solvent Screening

Others

Global Cannabis Testing Market: By End-User Services Analysis

Cannabis Drug Manufacturers

Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

Others

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to an analysis shared by our research team, the cannabis testing market is projected to grow yearly at a CAGR of around 11.2% from 2021 to 2028.

As per primary research, it was stated that the cannabis testing market was valued at around USD 1,490.09 Million in 2021and will achieve revenue of around USD 2,920.60 Million by 2028.

On the basis of the types of services segment, the potency testing segment will show maximum market share from 2021to 2028.

On the basis of the end-user services segment, cannabis cultivators/growers are expected to witness the largest market share during 2021-2028.

Based on Geography, “North America” is predicted to witness the largest market share by 2028.

Spectacular Deals

Widespread coverage

Maximum tables and figures

Subscription-based option offered

Best price guaranteed

Request Your Free Sample Report of the Global Cannabis Testing Market @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/cannabis-testing-market-by-product-software-products-and-165

Browse More Related Report:

Cannabis Concentrate Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-cannabis-concentrate-market-by-product-type-vape

Cannabis-Infused Beauty Products Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-cannabis-infused-beauty-products-market-by-product

Pharmacokinetics Services Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/pharmacokinetics-services-market-by-drug-type-large-molecules-979

Drug Screening Market: https://www.marketresearchstore.com/report/global-drug-screening-market-report-2018-industry-research-268283

B-Cell Maturation Antigen (BCMA) Targeted Therapies Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/global-b-cell-maturation-antigen-bcma-targeted-therapies-market

Smart Healthcare Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/smart-healthcare-market

About Facts & Factors:

Facts & Factors is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Facts and Factors are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction in our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/fnfresearch

Follow Us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/factsandfactors/

Contact Us:

Sanu Thomas

USA: +1 347 690-0211

United Kingdom: +44 2032 894158

Japan: +81 50 5806 9039

India: +91 96043 17127

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Web: https://www.fnfresearch.com