SMCP - Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of January 14, 2022 - Change in the composition of the Board of Directors

Press release - Paris, January 14th, 2022

Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of January 14, 2022

Change in the composition of the Board of Directors

An ordinary General Meeting of shareholders of SMCP S.A. (the "Company") was held today, convened by SELARL THEVENOT PARTNERS, in the person of Maître Christophe Thevenot, acting as mandataire, appointed by order of the President of the Paris Commercial Court on November 30, 2021, at the request of GLAS.

The shareholders' General Meeting approved all of the resolutions submitted to a vote. The shareholders thus approved the dismissal of the five members of the Board of directors representing European TopSoho S.à r.l./Shandong Ruyi and approved the appointment of three new independent directors: Mr. Christophe Chenut, Mr. Xavier Véret and Ms. Natalia Nicolaidis. It is specified that Mr. Zanardi-Landi had, prior to the vote, withdrawn its application for the position of director, for personal reasons.

The Board of Directors will meet in the next few days in order to, among other things, (i) appoint a new Chairman of the Board of Directors and (ii) make the necessary changes to the composition of the Board Committees to reflect the evolution of the composition of the Board of Directors.

The results of the voting on the resolutions will be available tonight on the website www.smcp.com in the section "General Meeting".

SMCP is a global leader in the accessible luxury market with four unique Parisian brands: Sandro, Maje, Claudie Pierlot and Fursac. Present in 43 countries, the Group comprises a network of over 1,600 stores globally and a strong digital presence in all its key markets. Evelyne Chetrite and Judith Milgrom founded Sandro and Maje in Paris, in 1984 and 1998 respectively, and continue to provide creative direction for the brands. Claudie Pierlot and Fursac were respectively acquired by SMCP in 2009 and 2019. SMCP is listed on the Euronext Paris regulated market (compartment A, ISIN Code FR0013214145, ticker: SMCP).

