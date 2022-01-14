Medlab (ASX:MDC) receives Government grant to apply NanoCelle® to an RNA nasal vaccine in collaboration with University of NSW (UNSW) and Macquarie University (MQ) to fight COVID-19 future potential epidemics

NSW Government grant received on 23 rd December 2021 to develop a “no-jab” vaccine solution

SYDNEY, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX:MDC) is pleased to announce in collaboration with Prof Pall Thordarson (Director of the UNSW RNA Institute, UNSW) and Prof Daniela Traini (NHMRC Investigator, Biomedical Sciences, Macquarie University and The Woolcock Institute of Medical Research) received a NSW Government grant to develop a Proof-of-Concept NanoCelle® Nasal RNA vaccine as part of Australia’s need to develop innovative infrastructure and manufacturing for the ongoing fight against COVID-19.

Prof Pall Thordarson is the program coordinator for the NSW RNA Production and Research Network (NSW-RPRN), which is funded by NSW Health. He has also been heading RNA BioScience Alliance and has been working in an advisory capacity to the NSW Government.

Prof Daniela Traini is a professor in respiratory science at the Woolcock Institute and MQ and an expert in inhalation drug development. She a member of the NSW-RPRN and serves on its management committee.

Dr Sean Hall, CEO of Medlab (ASX:MDC) said “we are extremely pleased with this outcome. Personally, I would like to thank Research Australia for making the introductions, secondly, I warmly welcome both Professors, and their respective teams, who are noted academics in nucleic acid production (RNA) and nasal delivery of pharmaceutical agents. This grant and collaboration with our university partners offer a welcomed patient solution as well as a de-risked mechanism to spearhead NanoCelle® into complex vaccine technologies.”

Dr Hall also added, “the ability to prove efficacious delivery of vaccines without the “jab” is a serious game-changer to modern medicine – we are thrilled to be part of this and welcome the potential commercial opportunities ahead.”

NanoCelle® is a patented sub-micron delivery platform (now patented by Medlab in 43 Countries) used to enhance medicines. More information can be found here:

https:// www.medlab.co/nanocelle/technology

About Medlab Clinical:

Medlab Clinical Ltd (ASX:MDC) is pioneering the development and commercialisation of a delivery platform, allowing for enhanced medical properties, including increased efficacy, safety, patient compliance and stability. Medlab’s pipeline comprises a number of small and large molecules from repurposing generic medicines to enhancing the delivery of immunotherapies. Patented lead drug candidate NanaBis™ has been developed for cancer bone pain as a viable alternative to opioid use. Data to date, strongly suggests NanaBis™ may be equally effective in non-cancer neuropathic pain. NanoCelle®, the patented delivery platform is wholly owned by Medlab and developed in Medlab’s owned OGTR Registered Laboratory. NanoCelle® is designed to address known medication problems, addressing global unmet medical needs. Medlab operates in Australia (Head Office), USA, and the UK. For more information, please visit www.medlab.co

