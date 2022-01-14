Special Education Experts from the American Institutes for Research to Present at Council for Exceptional Children’s Virtual Convention

Arlington, Va., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experts from the American Institutes for Research (AIR) will lead and participate in several presentations at the 2022 Council for Exceptional Children’s (CEC) Convention & Expo, one of the nation’s largest gatherings of special education researchers, policymakers and practitioners. The annual convention will be in a hybrid format, with both in-person programming (Jan. 16-19, 2022, at the Orlando World Center Marriott in Orlando, FL) and virtual program components (Feb. 1-4, 2022).

AIR’s presentations will cover a wide array of topics including investigating interventions for students with emotional disturbance; trends in state guidance for special education; supporting diverse students using universal design for learning; and more. Learn more about AIR’s special education work.

CEC is a professional association of educators dedicated to advancing the success of children with exceptionalities. With more than 27,000 members, CEC represents the interests of exceptional children in policy and legislation; establishes professional standards for the field; and develops initiatives to improve special education practice.

CEC Convention virtual sessions featuring AIR experts and their work are listed below. To learn more, visit the CEC virtual event program website.

In-Person Convention (Jan. 16-19, 2022)

Monday, January 17

11:45 a.m. ET

Location: Poster Round D – Exhibit Hall

Poster 23 – Supporting Diverse Students Using High-Leverage Practices and Universal Design for Learning

AIR Presenters/Authors: Sacha Cartagena, Timara Davis and Stacy M. Hirt

Poster 10 – National Trends in SEA Guidance for Special Education

AIR Presenter/Author: Stacy M. Hirt

1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Grand 4-6



An Unprecedented Funding Opportunity: Leveraging ESSER Funding to Stabilize the Special Education Workforce

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Colpo, Keane Alavi and Lynn Holdheide

Tuesday, January 18

10:00 a.m. ET

Location: Sago

Research-to-Practice Deep Dive: Special Education is Specially Designed Instruction, But What Does that Mean?

AIR Presenters/Authors: Teri Marx and Stacy M. Hirt

10:30 a.m. ET

Location: Crystal J1

Focus on Instruction with 5 High-Leverage, Evidence-Based Practices

AIR Presenter/Author: Tessie Rose Bailey

1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Poster Round G – Exhibit Hall



Poster 3 - Investigating the ICONNECT Intervention for Students with Emotional Disturbance in Mathematics

AIR Presenter/Author: Stacy M. Hirt

Location: Grand 1-3

Utilizing Parent and Youth Focus Groups to Inform High-Quality Educational Programming

AIR Presenters/Authors: Stacy M. Hirt, Joey Hunziker and Lindsay Kubatzky

Virtual Convention (Feb. 1-4, 2022)

Live Presentations

Tuesday, February 1

8:00 a.m. ET

The Path to PROGRESS: Developing and Implementing High-Quality Educational Programming

AIR Presenters/Authors: Steven Prater, Teri Marx and Amy Peterson

Breaking Barriers: How School Leaders Can Prioritize Practices That Maximize Accelerated Literacy Learning

AIR Presenters/Authors: Abigail Foley and David Fainstein

Wednesday, February 2

4:00 p.m. ET

Put the “I” in IEPs Using High-Quality Tools for Development and Implementation

AIR Presenters/Authors: Donna M. Sacco and Amy Peterson

Pre-recorded Presentations

Implementing Data-Based Individualization: Lessons from One School’s Story

AIR Presenters/Authors: Jason Harlacher, Veronica Fiedler and Robyn Madison-Harris

An Unprecedented Funding Opportunity: Leveraging ESSER Funding to Stabilize the Special Education Workforce

AIR Presenters/Authors: Amy Colpo, Keane Alavi and Lynn Holdheide

About AIR

Established in 1946, with headquarters in Arlington, Virginia, the American Institutes for Research® (AIR®) is a nonpartisan, not-for-profit organization that conducts behavioral and social science research and delivers technical assistance to solve some of the most urgent challenges in the U.S. and around the world. We advance evidence in the areas of education, health, the workforce, human services, and international development to create a better, more equitable world. For more information, visit air.org.