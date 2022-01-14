Multifamily Industry Icons Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente Receive Davey Award for Webcast Series

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Multifamily housing industry leaders Kerry W. Kirby, founder and CEO of 365 Connect, an award-winning technology firm serving the multifamily housing industry, and Ernest F. Oriente, a property management expert and founder of PowerHour, are excited to announce their receipt of a Davey Award. This prestigious, global award recognizes Kirby and Oriente for their long running industry-focused webcast series, which airs monthly on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry.

The Davey Awards are judged and overseen by the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA). The AIVA is an invitation-only, member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts, who are dedicated to embracing the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. Current membership of AVIA represents a "Who's Who" of acclaimed media, advertising, and marketing firms, including: Conde Nast, Disney, GE Digital, JP Morgan, Microsoft, Nissan, PGA Tour, Spotify, Wired, and many others.

Covering a vast spectrum of topics, Kirby and Oriente are two thought leaders with unique perspectives on the market, who have met monthly since 2007, to discuss industry trends as they happen. Their podcast, MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series, has reached over one-million listeners from around the world, broadcasting over 145 episodes across an array of podcast channels, such as Spotify, iHeart Radio, and Amazon. This marks the fourth global award the duo has earned, as they have also received a highly acclaimed Communicator Award, dotCOMM Award, and w3 Award.

Oriente responded to the recent announcement, "Kerry and I are honored to accept this prestigious award. We started this journey with a mission to provide listeners with a mix of time-tested and leading-edge strategies, across a wide range of topics to the more than 12 million professionals who serve our industry. We strive to offer diverse and intriguing content so our audience may accommodate the unprecedented growth occurring in our industry."

Initially starting as a passion project for Kirby and Oriente, the MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast Series delivers original content that discusses the significance of technology within modern multifamily housing operations and provides innovative growth strategies for gaining traction within that very market. With a combined experience of almost 50 years in the multifamily housing industry, Oriente and Kirby have presented on topics such as digital transformation, contactless communities, vendor relationships, and recruiting team members. After all these years, they remain passionate and committed to discussing informative and thought-provoking monthly content.

Kirby concluded, "Ernest and I have spent more than a decade diligently watching the multifamily marketplace. Today, 43 million Americans call a rental apartment their home, and the rental housing industry and its residents are responsible for contributing over 3.4 trillion dollars to the national economy. It is our goal to highlight the shifts occurring in the market, which allows our audience to prepare for changes in our industry. We are humbled to be recognized with this highly coveted award and are grateful to our growing base of listeners from across with globe."

To explore webcast content, visit MultifamilyBiz.com

MULTIFAMILYBIZ + POWERHOUR WEBCAST SERIES: Founded by multifamily housing industry thought leaders, Kerry W. Kirby and Ernest F. Oriente, the award-winning MultifamilyBiz + PowerHour Webcast is a monthly series of comprehensive, educational, and leading-edge programming. The webcasts are presented and hosted on MultifamilyBiz.com, the largest media platform for the multifamily housing industry, which delivers news, events, and resources to more than one million monthly visitors. Explore: www.MultifamilyBiz.com

MEDIA CONTACTS

support@MultifamilyBiz.com

Related Images











Image 1: MultifamilyBiz





MultifamilyBiz Official Logo









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment