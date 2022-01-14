Arrowhealth Selected by GrayHawk Home Care to Enhance Services and Patient Outcomes through Monitoring Technology

Memphis, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arrowhealth, a technology company specializing in Remote Patient Monitoring and cross platform Bridge technology, today announced its selection by GrayHawk Health for Remote Patient Monitoring.

GrayHawk Health is a community-based in-home provider of high-quality evidence-based clinical and social service models. The model encompasses a robust care management team which operates as an extension of health systems, payors, and medical providers to improve outcomes, close gaps in care and reduce unnecessary emergency room visits and hospitalizations.

“Our goal is to empower all people to live well. Our care extends long after clinical visits through patient engagement, monitoring, and management of medical needs,” said Andrew Henderson II, CEO of GrayHawk. “Our ability to monitor as precisely as possible whether a patient is getting better or getting worse outside of the clinical setting is an essential part of patient recovery and quality of life. Our partnership with Arrowhealth brings in the highest quality technology to complement our health coaching and connectivity with patients.”

Henderson points out that everyone involved in the healthcare process is interested in the highest levels of patient healthcare success and reducing the costs by attending to worsening symptoms and opportunities sooner and with greater accuracy.

“The combination of Arrowhealth technology and GrayHawk personal care provides a turnkey solution for clinical practices to digitally deploy the kind of patient care continuum that can improve outcomes for patients between visits,” said Kevin Jones, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Arrowhealth. “We are pleased that GrayHawk has seen the value of our service and technology to cost effectively expand their business.”

Whether a rural clinical practice in Mississippi or a recovering patient near their Philadelphia headquarters, Arrowhealth is proving to be a strong partner for the GrayHawk business.

About Arrowhealth: Arrowhealth technology and products allow clinical practices to fulfill the promise of high-quality virtual care by enabling better patient outcomes at lower costs. Products include Remote Patient Monitoring technology that streamlines health data from connected devices to a real-time dashboard that is accessible and shareable with the entire care team, secure storage and sharing, secure messaging, secure telemedicine video and dynamic care planning templates. Its Arrowhealth Bridge technology puts cutting-edge external tools at clinicians’ fingertips within the Electronic Health Record (EHR) for Remote Patient Monitoring, patient messaging, file sharing, telehealth, and more without leaving the EHR workflow for improved patient outcomes, improve practice productivity and increased revenue. For more information about Arrowhealth, visit www.arrowhealth.io.

About GrayHawk Home Care: GrayHawk Health is a privately owned and operated in-home care provider dedicated to improving the quality of life for seniors and homebound individuals, by providing services and technologies that help patients improve, maintain, monitor and understand health issues after hospitalization or between clinical visits. It offers a full range of high-quality, clinical, social, and non-medical care services, including remote monitoring. Services include, in-home primary care, care coordination, clinical health coach, post hospital care and social services. For more information about GrayHawk Home Care visit www.grayhawkhealth.com.

