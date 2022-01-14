Volume.com Restreaming Umphrey's McGee's Drummer's All-Star Jam Benefitting Mental Health Organization Sharing Stop Suffering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Saturday at Volume.com, Umphrey's McGee's drummer Kris Myers presents a restream of his epic guest-filled concert at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville.

This three-set show is a who's who of both the jam band and Nashville sideman and sessions scenes. This multi-genre collaboration brought musicians together to create a once-in-a-lifetime convergence.

All the proceeds from the restream will go to Sharing Stops Suffering, a community-based non-profit organization dedicated to addressing the needs of people living with mental illness and raising money to help individuals get the help they need.

"It was an amazing experience … The special thing about this show is everyone came in with their A-game and it was a community-based show that I'm very grateful to have been a part of." - Kris Myers

Kris Myers Slay Ride Restream Details:

Date: Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

Time: 8 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. CST

Where to Stream: https://volume.com/krismyers/?show=fAuGaw

The first set featured Sierra Hull, Matt Menefee, and Billy Contrares (Dixie Dregs), bringing acoustic and electric together. Maggie Rose added her sounds of soul, followed by Guthrie Trapp and renowned horn players Jeff Coffin (Dave Matthews Band), Bill Evans, and Emmanuel Echem (Lauren Daigle).

The second set got the crowd dancing with some guitar shredding by Chris Siebold. Cory Wong then came in collaboration with the horn players, as well as three bass changes between Kevin Scott, Chris Clemente (Kayne West), and Jay White (Amos Lee). Finally, Kris Myers played drums with Daru Jones.

The third set wrapped up with Zoë Nutt, Taylor Hicks, Ty Bailie, Kurt Ozan, Peter Janjic, Johnson Jay (Ronnie Wood), Vijay Telisnayak, Marcus White, Elliot Blaufuss, Faydra Lagro, Colin Poulton, and Marshall Carlson.

About Volume.com:

Volume is a new live streaming platform dedicated to helping musicians of all stripes bring their music to fans with a seamless and collaborative interface hosting shows from living rooms to festivals.

Contact:

Ariel Hyatt (ariel@cyberpr.com)

Related Images











Image 1: Volume.com





Volume.com hosts restream of Umphrey's McGee's Kris Myers' "Slay Ride"

















Image 2: Volume.com





Volume.com hosts restream of Umphrey's McGee's Kris Myers' "Slay Ride"









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment