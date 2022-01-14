Cellulite Treatment Market is expected to reach US$ 5.2 Bn by 2028 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new research report by Future Market Insights revolves around examining the current scenario of global cellulite treatment market as well as forecast for its upcoming years. This comprehensive research report is titled Cellulite Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013 – 2021 and Opportunity Assessment 2022 – 2028.

The global Cellulite Treatment Market is set to enjoy a valuation of US$ 3.3 Bn in 2022, and is predicted to expand at an impressive CAGR of 7.8% to reach a valuation of US$ 5.2 Bn by 2028.

Cellulite is a health condition which is more prevalent in women. With the growing health related complexities witnessed in women, there’s also a growth in rate of people suffering from cellulite.

Global Cellulite Treatment Market Size (2022) US$ 3.3 Bn Revenue Forecast (2028) US$ 5.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2028) 7.8% CAGR North America Market Share 40%

Hard Cellulite Predicted to Hold an Attractive Market Share in the Near Future

One major driver behind the growth of cellulite treatment market is the increasing number of obese population. There are also increased number of cases for fat deposition. The people who are comparatively overweight mostly face this problem, in turn triggering the demand for cellulite treatment. These cases have helped people grow aware about cosmetic surgeries and has also broadened the scope of these surgeries in market. There’s a significant rise in aesthetic procedures taking place worldwide.

Especially in Brazil, where there were around 5,500 cosmetic surgeons performing the second highest number of aesthetic procedures after the U.S. Around 1,450,020 minimally invasive and non-surgical procedures were performed in Brazil in 2016. Among different types of cellulite, hard cellulite is expected to register a growth rate of around 7.8% during 2022-2028, which is higher than other cellulite types.

Cellulite Treatment Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2028 Historical Data Available for 2013-2021 Market Analysis US$ Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Australia

New Zealand

Turkey

South Africa

and GCC Countries Key Market Segments Covered Treatment Procedure

Cellulite

End User

Region Key Companies Profiled Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

Cynosure Inc. (Sub. Hologic Inc.)

Tanceuticals LLC

Inceler Medikal Co. Ltd.

Cymedics

Nubway

Zimmer Aesthetics

Syneron Medical Inc.

North America Slated for Strongest Projections in the Global Cellulite Treatment Market

Among the major regional divisions made for the research conducted on global cellulite treatment market, North America shows the strongest prospects with an expected market value of over US$ 2,100 Mn by the end of 2028, growing at an impressive CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. The growth is helped by North America’s moderate economy and healthcare market.

Also, in the U.S., a large base of population, especially youngsters, suffer from fat deposition related disorders. The region is also ahead of other regions due to its developed economy and advanced facilities. The cellulite treatment involves advanced techniques which are also costly for people to afford. This makes the market more prominent in developed regions like North America.

