Incap Corporation Stock exchange release 14 January 2022 at 5:30 p.m. EET

Incap Corporation: Notification in accordance with chapter 9, section 10 of the Securities Market Act on a change in holdings (Kyösti Kakkonen)

Incap Corporation has on 14 January 2022 received a notification in accordance with the Securities Market Act, according to which the total holdings of shares and votes of the entities controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen in Incap Corporation have decreased below the level of 10% as a result of share transactions concluded on 13 January 2022.

Total position of entities controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen according to the notification:

% of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments Total of both in % Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.89892% 7.89892% 5,849,327 Position of previous notification 11.55% 11.55%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:

Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Class/type of shares

ISIN code Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI0009006407 0 % 462,034 0% 7.89892% SUBTOTAL 462,034 7.89892%

After 13 January 2022, Joensuun Kauppa ja Kone Oy, a company controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen, holds 6.54824% of the shares and votes and K22 Finance Oy, a company controlled by Kyösti Kakkonen, holds 1.35068% of the shares and votes.

INCAP CORPORATION

For additional information, please contact:

Mr Otto Pukk, President and CEO, tel. +372 508 0798

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Principal media

www.incapcorp.com

INCAP IN BRIEF

Incap Corporation is a trusted partner and full-service provider in Electronics Manufacturing Services. As a global EMS company, Incap supports customers ranging from large multinationals and mid-sized companies to small start-ups in their complete manufacturing value chain. Incap offers state-of-the-art technology backed up by an entrepreneurial culture and highly qualified personnel. The company has operations in Finland, Estonia, India, the UK, Slovakia and Hong Kong. At the end of 2020, Incap employed approximately 1,900 people. Incap’s share has been listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd stock exchange since 1997.