Chain Games Partners With YDragon To Expand Gaming And Metaverse Reach

Santa Monica, CA, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) An exciting new partnership has been formed at the intersection of the fast-growing realms of blockchain gaming and the metaverse with today’s announcement that leading cross-chain index YDragon is adding Chain Games’ native token CHAIN to its gaming index.

Chain Games’ unique ecosystem of contract-based skill based wagering, and state of the art gameplay, will enable the YDragon community exposure to one of the fastest growing ecosystems in the rapidly developing world of play-to-earn eSports.

“We are very grateful to YDragon and their team for the faith they have shown in our future as the global leader in blockchain gaming. Chain Games is not just building one game, we are building the future of the blockchain gaming ecosystem!”

With a $2-million budget for marketing, sponsorships, and eSports in 2022, Chain Games is building a unique ecosystem of proprietary games and global favorites, including Call of Duty: Warzone, Goobers Battle Obstacle Arena, Super Crypto Battle, Super Crypto Kart, Solitaire Plus, Beat Legend: AVICII, and many more. They also just launched the 2022 Chain Games Tournament Series where they are giving away over half a million dollars in monthly tournaments.

“Chain Games is a huge player within the growing metaverse space and the blockchain gaming world,” YDragon said. “Just look at the games and brands they’re already dealing with and you’ll see they mean business! To be able to have such a promising and prestigious project alongside us for the journey is a fantastic position to be in. Crypto is one big community and we’re all here to make it grow!”

“With the global gaming industry estimated to produce $238-billion in revenue by 2025, play-to-earn is one of the fastest-growing segments of the decentralized streaming economy,” Barlam noted. “There is no doubt that blockchain gaming should be on everyone’s radar.”

About YDragon:

YDragon is crypto index platform building the DeFi equivalent of a stock-exchange index fund -- a cross-chain index ecosystem with yield-bearing collateral that gives users the opportunity to gain exposure to a wide range of niches across a multi-chain environment.

Not only do YDragon investors get instant, diversified exposure to the best of what's offered on an expertly-curated selection of blockchains, but they also have the luxury of benefiting from the lucrative yield-farming protocols to ensure a passive income on their investment.

About Chain Games:

Founded in 2020, Chain Games is the latest evolution in Web 3.0 blockchain gaming that combines smart contract-based contests with state of the art gameplay. Chain Games is committed to transitioning the blockchain gaming industry into the modern gaming era. Their multiplayer competitive platform brings eSports tournaments and real cash and crypto prizes to players around the world.

