Waterville Valley Resort Announces New Uphill Policy

Waterville Valley, NH, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Waterville Valley Resort is excited to announce a new Uphill Policy, effective immediately,” stated Tim Smith, the President & General Manager of Waterville Valley Resort. “Uphill travel is now welcome at Waterville Valley Resort to those who purchase an Uphill Pass and sign a liability waiver. The Uphill Pass was created to provide a safer uphill experience for all guests and employees, with a focus on shared responsibility and education.”

Uphill travel can be incredibly risky, not simply for those traveling uphill, but for resort staff - particularly ski patrol, snowmakers, lift mechanics, and grooming operators. The Uphill Pass will provide guests with access to Waterville Valley Resort's Uphill Community, which will offer educational resources for both participants and staff, updates on current conditions, uphill route information, and offer exclusive community events/outings. Whether you're experienced or novice, Waterville Valley Resort wants to ensure that every guest has the right education, equipment, and skills to safely travel uphill. Information about the Uphill Community can be accessed by visiting Waterville Valley Resort's Adventure Center, located in Town Square.

To encourage guests to take full advantage of Waterville Valley Resort's Uphill Community, the Resort will be offering an Uphill Season Pass only. An Uphill Pass upgrade is an additional $51 for Season Passholders (Alpine or Nordic). Those who are not Season Passholders can purchase an Uphill Pass for $102. Day passes will not be offered; however, once you have your pass, you're good to go all season.

Prior to ascending, Uphill Passholders must sign a liability waiver and display their reflective armband in a visible location. Reflective armbands will be provided by Waterville Valley Resort's Adventure Center.

This change in Waterville Valley Resort's Uphill Policy is being made in partnership with the United States Forest Service. Additional details about Waterville Valley Resort's Uphill Policy can be found at: waterville.com/uphill.

###

About Waterville Valley Resort: Home of the Kids Ski Free Pass, Waterville Valley Resort is New Hampshire’s Family Resort, offering a plethora of year-round family-friendly activities. With 265 acres of alpine terrain, 72 kilometers of Nordic trails, and 125 miles of hiking trails, the potential for exploration is endless. Enjoy slopeside après-ski, specialty cocktails, live music, and fireworks; or discover the serenity of the White Mountains via alpine skiing, Nordic skiing, snowshoeing, fat biking, or mountain biking!