Klépierre: INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021

INFORMATION REGARDING THE TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES OF KLÉPIERRE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
Paris – January 14, 2022
NUMBER OF SHARES AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2021
|Date
|12/31/2021
|Company name
|Klépierre
|Trading place
|Euronext Paris (Compartment A)
|Mnemonic
|LI
|Symbols
|EPA:LI / LI:FP / LOIM.PA
|ISIN
|FR0000121964
|Total number of shares
|286,861,172
|Total number of voting rights
|Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
|286,861,172
|Number of exercisable voting rights(2)
|285,383,751
CHANGE IN THE NUMBER OF SHARES SINCE THE LATEST ANNUAL FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|Total number of shares as of December 31, 2020
|299,939,198
|Number of shares cancelled on January 19, 2021
|5,091,144
|Number of shares cancelled on June 22, 2021
|4,493,022
|Number of shares cancelled on December 15, 2021
|3,493,860
|Total number of shares as of December 31, 2021
|286,861,172
|AGENDA
|February 16, 2022
|2021 full-year earnings (after market close)
|April 26, 2022
|Annual General Meeting
|INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
|Arnaud Courtial, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication
+33 (0)1 40 67 57 80 — arnaud.courtial@klepierre.com
Paul Logerot, IR Manager
+33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 — paul.logerot@klepierre.com
Julia Croissant, IR Officer
+33 (0)1 40 67 51 68 — julia.croissant@klepierre.com
ABOUT KLÉPIERRE
Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, combining property development and asset management skills. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.5 billion at June 30, 2021, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host hundreds of millions of visitors per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as Euronext CAC 40 ESG, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s “A-list”. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
(1) Theoretical voting rights correspond to the total number of voting rights attached to all shares, including those deprived of voting rights (article 223-11 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers). As of December 31, 2021 Klépierre owns 1,477,421 of its own shares.
(2) Exercisable voting rights correspond to the number of voting rights net of shares deprived of voting rights.
