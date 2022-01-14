Klépierre: SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

English French

REGULATED RELEASE



SEMI-ANNUAL STATEMENT

OF LIQUIDITY AGREEMENT

Paris – January 14 2022

In accordance with the provisions of the French Financial Markets Authority’s decision no. 2018-01 of July 2, 2018 establishing liquidity contracts as an accepted market practice, Klépierre informs the public of the implementation of the liquidity contract for the second half 2021:

Available resources on December 31, 2021: 0 Klépierre share and 10,663,000.00 euros;

Number of transactions on buy side over second half 2021: 3,716;

Number of transactions on sell side over second half 2021: 4,326;

Traded volume on buy side over second half 2021: 940,325 shares for 19,011,898.94 euros;

Traded volume on sell side over second half 2021: 982,325 shares for 19,893,308.68 euros.





As a reminder,

At June 30, 2021, available resources were 42,000 Klépierre shares and 9,781,590.00 euros.

At the date of signature of the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel, February 1, 2019, the available resources were 307,923 Klépierre shares and 1,768,835.76 euros.

TRANSACTIONS DETAILS

Date Buy side

Number of transactions Sell side

Number of transactions Buy side

Number of shares Sell side

Number of shares Buy side

Traded volume in EUR Sell side

Traded volume in EUR 1-Jul-21 3 33 1,700 8,700 37,434.00 192,792.00 2-Jul-21 19 31 6,300 6,300 141,309.00 141,939.00 5-Jul-21 8 48 2,300 11,300 51,934.00 257,301.00 6-Jul-21 64 36 17,300 8,300 391,672.00 188,991.00 7-Jul-21 63 8 15,000 2,500 335,100.00 56,900.00 8-Jul-21 15 3 4,100 1,600 88,109.00 34,640.00 9-Jul-21 46 54 13,000 13,000 287,300.00 287,950.00 12-Jul-21 25 18 7,800 3,300 171,912.00 73,227.00 13-Jul-21 25 14 8,050 4,050 177,422.00 89,950.50 14-Jul-21 23 17 6,300 3,550 135,576.00 76,644.50 15-Jul-21 36 7 6,000 2,000 126,360.00 42,140.00 16-Jul-21 21 45 4,100 10,151 86,592.00 215,708.75 19-Jul-21 38 16 8,700 5,399 177,828.00 110,031.62 20-Jul-21 11 36 2,500 6,000 50,925.00 122,880.00 21-Jul-21 11 51 2,050 8,550 42,947.50 180,063.00 22-Jul-21 40 18 7,500 4,500 161,400.00 97,200.00 23-Jul-21 56 52 9,050 9,550 193,941.50 205,325.00 26-Jul-21 18 49 2,800 10,300 59,276.00 223,098.00 27-Jul-21 39 12 8,300 2,800 176,707.00 59,696.00 28-Jul-21 23 49 7,250 10,250 157,397.50 224,885.00 29-Jul-21 63 33 12,250 7,250 256,637.50 152,395.00 30-Jul-21 45 28 8,250 5,750 169,372.50 118,622.50 July 2021 692 658 160,600 145,100 3,477,152.50 3,152,379.87 2-Aug-21 20 54 5,750 9,750 120,002.50 204,945.00 3-Aug-21 34 24 6,500 5,000 134,290.00 103,650.00 4-Aug-21 12 15 2,250 2,750 46,102.50 56,512.50 5-Aug-21 3 41 750 7,750 15,495.00 161,122.50 6-Aug-21 25 28 4,500 7,000 94,365.00 147,980.00 9-Aug-21 17 12 5,100 4,100 106,641.00 86,018.00 10-Aug-21 21 2 7,000 600 146,930.00 12,558.00 11-Aug-21 17 53 5,000 7,400 104,350.00 155,178.00 12-Aug-21 20 36 7,000 7,000 147,140.00 148,610.00 13-Aug-21 2 57 1,000 14,500 21,000.00 307,255.00 16-Aug-21 15 17 3,800 5,300 79,572.00 111,406.00 17-Aug-21 9 14 2,800 2,800 57,288.00 57,400.00 18-Aug-21 17 22 4,100 5,100 83,722.00 104,550.00 19-Aug-21 4 18 1,600 2,100 32,256.00 42,651.00 20-Aug-21 12 24 4,100 4,100 83,148.00 83,517.00 23-Aug-21 17 6 7,300 800 148,263.00 16,392.00 24-Aug-21 14 4 4,800 1,300 97,632.00 26,559.00 25-Aug-21 11 33 4,500 7,000 92,790.00 144,620.00 26-Aug-21 30 52 4,000 8,000 82,200.00 165,840.00 27-Aug-21 9 71 3,100 12,600 64,356.00 262,962.00 30-Aug-21 11 33 3,500 8,500 73,255.00 178,075.00 31-Aug-21 33 20 8,500 6,000 175,270.00 124,500.00 August 2021 353 636 96,950 129,450 2,006,068.00 2,702,301.00 1-Sep-21 31 79 10,000 15,000 210,400.00 316,050.00 2-Sep-21 20 17 7,000 5,000 145,880.00 104,650.00 3-Sep-21 16 16 4,500 3,500 93,825.00 72,975.00 6-Sep-21 15 18 4,300 2,800 88,623.00 57,932.00 7-Sep-21 12 85 4,000 11,500 83,360.00 240,005.00 8-Sep-21 15 4 3,700 700 74,814.00 14,294.00 9-Sep-21 18 15 4,100 3,600 81,139.00 71,460.00 10-Sep-21 20 0 6,200 0 118,916.00 0 13-Sep-21 5 8 900 2,600 17,280.00 50,362.00 14-Sep-21 51 29 11,360 8,360 219,702.40 161,933.20 15-Sep-21 7 1 1,600 1,600 30,208.00 30,240.00 16-Sep-21 54 36 10,400 8,430 199,472.00 161,940.30 17-Sep-21 44 45 8,000 11,970 154,720.00 232,577.10 20-Sep-21 16 14 3,000 3,000 56,340.00 57,030.00 21-Sep-21 64 75 17,800 16,300 344,608.00 316,057.00 22-Sep-21 53 56 12,500 12,500 244,750.00 245,250.00 23-Sep-21 26 67 3,500 11,000 68,600.00 216,700.00 24-Sep-21 5 74 900 10,900 17,676.00 214,839.00 27-Sep-21 6 39 2,000 9,500 39,600.00 189,905.00 28-Sep-21 60 27 9,200 5,350 183,724.00 107,107.00 29-Sep-21 26 24 6,300 3,650 125,055.00 72,562.00 30-Sep-21 35 21 7,900 4,900 156,420.00 97,216.00 September 2021 599 750 139,160 152,160 2,755,112.40 3,031,084.60 1-Oct-21 16 19 2,300 4,300 43,424.00 82,818.00 4-Oct-21 38 17 8,500 8,500 164,985.00 165,580.00 5-Oct-21 38 7 8,500 2,000 163,370.00 38,560.00 6-Oct-21 67 61 10,450 10,450 193,743.00 194,265.50 7-Oct-21 32 81 9,150 18,150 171,288.00 342,853.50 8-Oct-21 91 91 16,750 16,750 319,422.50 320,762.50 11-Oct-21 19 41 4,100 6,600 77,490.00 125,928.00 12-Oct-21 16 41 2,000 6,200 37,980.00 119,040.00 13-Oct-21 47 15 11,950 4,000 230,635.00 77,480.00 14-Oct-21 37 34 8,800 7,550 168,872.00 145,111.00 15-Oct-21 32 7 6,250 5,474 118,875.00 104,443.92 18-Oct-21 10 0 4,224 0 78,946.56 0 19-Oct-21 13 85 1,750 16,000 33,285.00 307,200.00 20-Oct-21 18 13 4,000 2,750 77,160.00 53,130.00 21-Oct-21 25 29 5,900 7,400 112,277.00 141,636.00 22-Oct-21 29 40 7,900 8,400 157,368.00 167,664.00 25-Oct-21 33 37 11,500 8,500 239,660.00 177,140.00 26-Oct-21 14 14 3,500 4,500 73,675.00 94,545.00 27-Oct-21 20 26 5,500 7,500 115,555.00 158,325.00 28-Oct-21 22 13 7,500 3,500 155,775.00 72,555.00 29-Oct-21 27 29 8,000 8,000 164,800.00 165,360.00 October 2021 644 700 148,524 156,524 2,898,586.06 3,054,397.42 1-Nov-21 44 37 10,500 12,500 217,665.00 259,500.00 2-Nov-21 32 28 11,000 8,000 224,620.00 163,840.00 3-Nov-21 22 27 5,000 10,000 102,750.00 206,200.00 4-Nov-21 22 23 7,500 7,000 162,000.00 151,480.00 5-Nov-21 40 34 9,750 10,250 210,307.50 222,527.50 8-Nov-21 24 18 6,700 6,200 148,539.00 137,764.00 9-Nov-21 12 16 4,500 3,500 99,990.00 77,980.00 10-Nov-21 31 23 11,400 5,400 251,598.00 119,880.00 11-Nov-21 23 26 7,800 2,800 170,274.00 62,020.00 12-Nov-21 15 4 5,600 1,100 120,232.00 23,683.00 15-Nov-21 22 5 6,000 3,000 128,100.00 63,690.00 16-Nov-21 11 41 4,500 7,000 96,030.00 150,010.00 17-Nov-21 24 18 7,500 5,000 159,975.00 106,850.00 18-Nov-21 33 13 9,750 2,250 202,897.50 47,182.50 19-Nov-21 30 5 8,750 1,250 175,700.00 25,250.00 22-Nov-21 63 46 14,500 14,500 288,405.00 289,130.00 23-Nov-21 57 51 14,300 15,600 285,428.00 311,844.00 24-Nov-21 16 33 5,000 8,700 98,950.00 172,956.00 25-Nov-21 6 100 1,250 23,750 25,512.50 489,725.00 26-Nov-21 77 164 50,000 52,500 966,000.00 1,023,750.00 29-Nov-21 110 85 30,000 27,500 576,600.00 531,300.00 30-Nov-21 36 19 9,000 4,100 171,540.00 78,515.00 November 2021 750 816 240,300 231,900 4,883,113.50 4,715,077.00 1-Dec-21 64 18 13,600 16,000 257,856.00 303,360.00 2-Dec-21 78 144 12,600 17,600 235,116.00 331,408.00 3-Dec-21 44 48 7,900 7,900 149,942.00 150,495.00 6-Dec-21 43 85 15,000 19,700 284,550.00 376,664.00 7-Dec-21 45 32 13,200 6,000 258,588.00 118,080.00 8-Dec-21 82 71 12,500 10,000 240,000.00 192,700.00 9-Dec-21 63 69 16,000 14,500 310,080.00 281,880.00 10-Dec-21 35 29 5,500 9,288 106,260.00 179,908.56 13-Dec-21 50 29 12,288 10,000 234,823.68 192,700.00 14-Dec-21 43 73 10,500 20,200 202,335.00 390,062.00 15-Dec-21 33 15 9,500 2,300 183,540.00 44,551.00 16-Dec-21 2 32 500 7,700 9,670.00 150,150.00 17-Dec-21 10 5 1,525 1,525 29,402.00 29,539.25 21-Dec-21 35 33 8,999 8,999 177,730.25 177,910.23 22-Dec-21 6 5 728 728 14,603.68 14,632.80 23-Dec-21 10 15 3,500 3,500 72,205.00 72,065.00 24-Dec-21 5 8 751 751 15,297.87 15,357.95 27-Dec-21 9 16 3,000 1,800 61,500.00 36,954.00 28-Dec-21 3 12 1,500 2,700 30,720.00 55,431.00 29-Dec-21 11 6 3,200 1,500 65,792.00 30,945.00 30-Dec-21 1 7 500 2,200 10,275.00 45,320.00 31-Dec-21 6 14 2,000 2,300 41,580.00 47,955.00 December 2021 678 766 154,791 167,191 2,991,866.48 3,238,068.79 SECOND HALF 2021 3,716 4,326 940,325 982,325 19,011,898.94 19,893,308.68





