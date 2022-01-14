MANUTAN GROUP : Turnover Q1 2021/2022 : The Group is strengthening its growth dynamic with increase of Turnover by +5.2% compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year

English French

Gonesse, January 14th 2022

MANUTAN GROUP

Turnover Q1 2021/2022

The Group is strengthening its growth dynamic with increase of Turnover by +5.2% (excluding currency, days and scope’s effect) compared to the first quarter of the previous financial year

In thousands of euros December 31st 2021 December 31st 2020 Total turnover 225 596 212 107

During Q1 2021/2022, the Manutan Group’s business has grown by +6.4% compared to the same quarter of the prior financial year, with a currency effect of +1.1% and a day effect of +0.1% (+5.2% at constant exchange rates and number of working days, no scope effect). Turnover amounted to € 225.6 million compared to € 212.1 million previous financial year.

In terms of its operational areas, the Group’s situation is as follows:

In thousands of euros December 31st 2021 December 31st 2020 Enterprises 175 118 159 812 South 82 210 77 099 Centre 44 320 38 899 West 30 723 28 162 North 10 690 9 611 East 7 174 6 041 Local Authorities 50 479 52 295 South 50 479 52 295 TOTAL 225 596 212 107





At constant scope, exchange rates and number of working days 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter Financial Year Enterprises +8.1% +8.1% South +6.5% +6.5% Centre +13.8% +13.8% West +2.3% +2.3% North +5.9% +5.9% East +21.0% +21.0% Local Authorities -3.5% -3.5% South -3.5% -3.5% TOTAL +5.2% +5.2%

Thanks to its B2B e-commerce-oriented alliance model, the breadth of its product offering and its operational agility, the Group is consolidating its growth momentum. The growth is driven by the Enterprises division, which saw all of its areas progressing in the first quarter of financial year 2021/2022 (its seventh consecutive quarter of growth).

The Local Authorities division is affected by a base effect. The activity of the first quarter of the previous financial year had indeed been particularly strong, due to a shift in community spending towards the last quarter of the 2021 calendar year, linked to Covid-19 and the municipal elections.

The Group continues to implement its development strategy, in particular the extension of its storage capacities and the deployment of its digital model. The Group will carry on actively seeking external growth targets.

About the Manutan Group

A family-run business created in 1966, Manutan is one of Europe’s leading B2B e-commerce companies specialised in the distribution of equipment and supplies, thanks to a model that allies the strengths of digital to a human ambition.

Its vast range of carefully selected products and services enables its customers – be they in the private sector, the public sector, or the trade – to operate efficiently and sustainably on a daily basis, along with the implementation of a purchasing optimisation strategy.

With 26 subsidiaries established in 17 countries in Europe, the Group has more than 2,200 employees and a turnover of 820 million euros in 2020/2021. Manutan France and IronmongeryDirect were awarded Best Workplaces by Great Place to Work in 2021.

Manutan International est une société cotée sur Euronext Paris – compartiment B - ISIN : FR0000032302-MAN.

Next publication: Q2 2021/2022 Turnover

scheduled for April 19th 2022 (after market closure)

