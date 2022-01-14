Hermès International: Shares and voting rights as of 31st December 2021

Paris, January 14, 2022

INFORMATION RELATING TO THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND SHARES COMPRISING THE SHARE CAPITAL

In accordance with the provisions of Article L. 233-8 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of French Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), Hermès international publishes each month, before the 15th day of the following month, the total number of voting rights and the number of shares comprising the share capital if they have varied from those previously published.


Date Total number of shares Total number of theoretical voting rights (including treasury stock) Total number of effective voting rights (exercisable at shareholders’ meetings) Publications
31 December 2022 105 569 412 178 683 225 177 758 072 14 January 2022
30 November 2021 105 569 412 178 505 675 177 580 357 9 December 2022
31 October 2021 105 569 412 178 448 082 177 522 540 15 November 2021
30 September 2021 105 569 412 178 458 401 177 532 690 14 October 2021
31 August 2021 105 569 412 178 464 579 177 539 209 10 September 2021
31 July 2021 105 569 412 178 454 611 177 529 216 11 August 2021
30 June 2021 105 569 412 178 345 740 177 419 971 12 July 2021
31 May 2021 105 569 412 178 123 575 177 106 081 21 June 2021
30 April 2021 105 569 412 177 825 777 176 862 580 11 May 2021
31 March 2021 105 569 412 177 789 001 176 825 696 13 April 2021
28 February 2021 105 569 412 177 738 640 176 775 017 9 March 2021
31 January 2021 105 569 412 177 732 981 176 765 838 8 February 2021
31 December 2020 105 569 412 177 762 999 176 796 206 8 January 2021
30 November 2020 105 569 412 177 793 683 176 825 376 8 December 2020
31 October 2020 105 569 412 177 797 393 176 831 125 12 November 2020
30 September 2020 105 569 412 177 657 510 176 688 492 8 October 2020
31 August 2020 105 569 412 177 660 861 176 692 226 10 September 2020
31 July 2020 105 569 412 177 663 549 176 691 790 11 August 2020
30 June 2020 105 569 412 177 663 663 176 694 899 11 July 2020
31 May 2020 105 569 412 177 671 725 176 298 189 11 June 2020
30 April 2020 105 569 412 177 371 899 175 988 012 12 May 2020
31 March 2020 105 569 412 177 385 889 176 004 131 14 April 2020
29 February 2020 105 569 412 178 148 779 176 773 175 9 March 2020
31 January 2020 105 569 412 178 118 639 176 749 291 14 February 2020
31 December 2019 105 569 412 178 108 521 176 746 892 14 January 2020
30 November 2019 105 569 412 178 063 668 176 708 247 12 December 2019
31 October 2019 105 569 412 178 065 620 176 716 214 14 November 2019
30 September 2019 105 569 412 178 068 436 176 725 233 14 October 2019
31 August 2019 105 569 412 178 070 314 176 731 799 13 September 2019
31 July 2019 105 569 412 178 071 327 176 733 026 7 August 2019
30 June 2019 105 569 412 178 073 631 176 742 506 9 July 2019
31 May 2019 105 569 412 178 186 716 176 864 008 14 June 2019
30 April 2019 105 569 412 178 231 861 176 904 626 13 May 2019
31 March 2019 105 569 412 178 235 213 176 907 632 11 April 2019
28 February 2019 105 569 412 178 236 297 176 915 2018 14 March 2019
31 January 2019 105 569 412 178 238 767 176 920 826 7 February 2019
31 December 2018 105 569 412 177 354 174 176 036 795 10 January 2019
30 November 2018 105 569 412 175 147 721 173 830 058 7 December 2018
31 October 2018 105 569 412 175 147 522 173 832 304 9 November 2018
30 September 2018 105 569 412 175 138 169 173 830 756 12 October 2018
31 August 2018 105 569 412 175 138 358 173 833 834 14 September 2018
31 July 2018 105 569 412 175 128 042 173 825 032 9 August 2018
30 June 2018 105 569 412 175 132 569 173 831 353 12 July 2018
31 May 2018 105 569 412 174 925 618 173 652 271 15 June 2018
30 April 2018 105 569 412 174 923 889 173 508 051 15 May 2018
31 March 2018 105 569 412 174 946 378 173 529 101 12 April 2018
28 February 2018 105 569 412 174 946 564 173 529 664 15 March 2018
31 January 2018 105 569 412 174 907 134 173 489 814 15 February 2018
31 December 2017 105 569 412 174 840 779 173 425 158 15 January 2018

 

