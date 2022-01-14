Organic Remedies Expands Into St. Louis County, Opening State’s Third Dispensary

ST. LOUIS, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organic Remedies Missouri, Inc. (Organic Remedies), a licensed Missouri medical marijuana cultivation and manufacturing company in Chaffee, MO, with existing dispensaries in Sedalia and Cape Girardeau, is celebrating the upcoming opening of its third Missouri dispensary at 11420 Concord Village Ave., St. Louis, MO, 63123 (Affton). State Senator Doug Beck (District 1), Organic Remedies’ Chief Operating Officer Michael Shaffer, along with local dignitaries and medical marijuana advocates, cut the ceremonial ribbon during the Open House event on Friday, Jan. 14 at 12:30 p.m.



“St. Louis patients can expect high quality products at affordable prices, as well as exceptional customer service,” said Organic Remedies Chief Operating Officer Michael Shaffer. “We are passionate about helping people, and we are excited to support new and existing patients on their personal wellness journey by making sure they get accurate information on products and dosing. Our patient care consultants are highly trained and truly enjoy educating new patients about the therapeutic benefits of medical marijuana.”

The new St. Louis dispensary will be one of the first in the area to carry new Organic Remedies brand products, including flower, concentrates and distillate products.

Along with its own brand products, Organic Remedies’ new dispensary will carry a variety of medical marijuana products from other state-licensed cultivators and manufacturers, including vape cartridges, extracts, and edibles.

Organic Remedies prides itself on its community involvement and educational outreach activities. Shaffer said the company is always looking to be active in the communities it serves and to give back to those communities through a variety of outreach events, providing good paying jobs for local residents with benefits and 401k match.

“We believe we have a responsibility to be a positive contributor to the communities we operate in,” said Shaffer. “We will continue to provide valuable education to Missourians about the state’s medical marijuana program and the health benefits it can bring to people with qualifying conditions. We also plan to give back to our communities through job creation, workforce development, and fundraising efforts for nonprofits that support our local veterans, cancer patients, and underserved populations in the state.”

The dispensary will host an Open House on Saturday, Jan. 15 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. The public is invited to visit, tour the dispensary, and meet with the company’s specially trained staff. In addition, medical marijuana cultivators and manufacturers from around the state will be available to answer product questions.

The dispensary is expected to officially open for business the week of January 17. New patients can visit the company’s website at www.organicremediesmo.com to learn more about the services provided. Once the dispensary is officially open for business, only patients with a valid Missouri Medical Marijuana card and their guests may enter the dispensary.

About Organic Remedies MO

Organic Remedies MO is a vertically integrated medical marijuana company that cultivates, manufactures, and dispenses medical marijuana products in Missouri. Organic Remedies grows and manufactures premium medical marijuana products that are available in dispensaries across MO. As an organization, Organic Remedies is committed to improving the overall wellness of patients by producing and dispensing affordable quality medical marijuana products while continuing the advancement of medical marijuana therapies through genetics, collaborative research, and superior patient care. Based in Chaffee, MO, Organic Remedies’ cultivation and manufacturing facility provides safe, effective medical marijuana therapies to certified Missouri patients for state-approved health conditions. Organic Remedies dispensaries are located in Cape Girardeau, Sedalia, and St. Louis. For more information, visit www.OrganicRemediesMO.com .

CONTACT:

Janice Spurlock

Dir., Marketing and Communications

717-819-3895

J.Spurlock@OrganicRemediesPA.com