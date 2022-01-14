Lynx Air Launches Countdown to Ticket Sales with “Free Flights for a Year” Contest

English French

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, Lynx Air (Lynx), has announced that tickets for its flights will go on sale on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Lynx’s countdown to ticket sales is kicking off today with a contest offering Canadians a chance to win free flights for a year, flying on Lynx’s fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft. Two lucky grand prize winners will win one round-trip flight per month to any Lynx destination for 12 months and five additional winners will each receive one round-trip flight anywhere on Lynx’s network.



“We are excited to be giving away free flights for a year to two lucky Canadians in keeping with Lynx’s mission to make air travel more accessible to all,” said Merren McArthur, CEO, Lynx Air. “The contest itself will be a bit of fun with some trivia questions to answer as we count down to the first day of ticket sales on Wednesday, January 19.”

The contest is open to all residents of Canada who have reached the age of maturity in their province/territory of residence at the time of submission. Canadians can begin to enter the contest at 9 a.m. MT on Friday, January 14, 2022, by following these steps:

Sign up for Lynx’s newsletter at www.flylynx.com. Follow Lynx on either Facebook or Instagram. Visit the Free Flights for a Year contest page at www.flylynx.com to complete and submit the entry form.



Single round-trip winners will be drawn every day at 9 a.m. MT for the duration of the contest. The contest closes at 8 p.m. MT on Tuesday, January 18, 2022, and the Grand Prize Winners will be drawn on Friday, January 21, 2022. Winners will be contacted via email.

For more information on the Free Flights for a Year contest, including contest rules and conditions, please visit: www.FlyLynx.com.

About Lynx Air

Lynx Air (Lynx) is Canada’s new ultra-affordable airline, on a mission to make air travel accessible to all, with low fares, a fleet of brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft and great customer service. Lynx is a privately owned Canadian airline with the financial backing and industry expertise required to transform the Canadian aviation landscape.

Instagram: @Lynx_Air

Twitter: @Lynx_Air

Facebook: Lynx Air

Media Contact

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com