One World Universe to Add Its 1st Metaverse Real Estate Properties Within the Decentraland 3D Virtual Platform

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – One World Universe, Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a publicly traded company that invests in sports related businesses, distressed assets, business opportunities within emerging industries and providing humanitarian efforts in over 185 countries, through its subsidiary Metaverse Holding Corp., will be purchasing 3 connecting LAND parcels in the Decentraland 3D virtual platform.

“The 3 connecting virtual land parcels are located near the highly sought-after fashion district. As we know in real estate it's all about timing and location, location, location and many fashions branded companies are gravitating to the metaverse as a welcomed new revenue stream and a breath of fresh air to dying consumer sales. With the COVID epidemic the last few years, the workforce has shifted to ‘work from home’ and social events, traveling and gatherings have been disrupted also, causing individuals to buy less new clothing. Metaverse wearables or ‘skins’ have opened up huge opportunities for designer labels to market virtual clothing for users’ avatars. The upcoming fashion week in late March will have big named fashion companies bringing huge awareness to the metavers and increased traffic around our newly purchased real estate,” stated Dana Salzarulo, Director of IR for OWUV.

The company plans on developing the parcels and creating stores in collaboration with or for companies that wish to market their designer brand and market their product line. A 3D shopping experience will be created as Decentraland offers a different Metaverse experience than the Sandbox’s who’s metaverse is voxelart, or pixel-like blocks.

Built on the Ethereum blockchain, Decentraland is a decentralised virtual world software where virtual plots of lands, products and goods can be bought and sold using their native (MANA) token. People can create their own micro-worlds with virtual trees, aircraft and much more. Cryptocurrency asset management firm Grayscale last month said the metaverse has the potential to become a $1 trillion annual revenue opportunity. But all those avatars in the metaverse need virtual clothing, which is emerging as a hot sector. Fashion brands such as Dolce & Gabbana, Gucci, Balenciaga, and Ralph Lauren have been making inroads into the metaverse. UNXD hosted Dolce & Gabbana's first NFT clothing collection, and the Collezione Genesi group of nine non-fungible tokens designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana sold for $5.7 million in September.

Digital clothing from Ralph Lauren and Gucci have been featured on avatars through separate partnerships with avatar app Zepeto, Asia's largest fashion virtual platform with nearly a quarter of a billion users, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, Decentraland's burgeoning Fashion District grabbed attention in recent weeks after a company paid the equivalent of $2.4 million in cryptocurrency to purchase virtual parcels there. According to Metaverse Group CEO, his company’s Fashion District purchase in November was like buying on Fifth Avenue back in the 1800s … or the creation of Rodeo Drive. Decentraland will hold its first “Fashion Week” on March 24-27, 2022, which will bring a lot of attention to the nearby real estate and section of the map.

About One World Universe, Inc.

One World Universe (OTC:OWUV) is a California corporation whose mission driven business is implementing global humanitarian efforts through the profits generated from the sales of products and services to improve people's lives living in the harshest environments and their communities. Our company has contributed valuable resources such as access to (PPE) personal protective equipment, medications, vaccines, and educational support programs where play and basic necessities are essential.

