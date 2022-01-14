R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. announces a proposed amendment to the investment objective of the RGP Global Sector Class and the RGP Global Sector Fund the GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, the GreenWise Growth Portfolio and the GreenWise Balanced Portfolio

English French

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc. (“RGP”) today announces a proposed investment objective change, as more fully described below.



Proposed Investment Objective Change



RGP announces that it is proposing to change the investment objective of the RGP Global Sector Class and the RGP Global Sector Fund in order to allow each of these funds to deploy its investment strategy without being required to invest a majority of its assets in exchange-traded funds.

RGP also announces that it is proposing to change the investment objective of the GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, the GreenWise Growth Portfolio and the GreenWise Balanced Portfolio in order to allow each of these funds to deploy its investment strategy without being required to invest its assets primarily in mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.

The aforementioned changes of investment objectives are expected to be effective on or about April 15th, 2022, subject to securityholder approval. Securityholder meetings in respect of the changes of investment objectives will be held on or about March 23rd, 2022 in virtual form.

Further details regarding the proposed Investment Objective Change will be contained in the meeting materials to be mailed or made available to securityholders in advance of the securityholders meetings.

About R.E.G.A.R. Gestion Privée Inc.

RGP acts as manager of the RGP Global Sector Fund, RGP Global Sector Class, Sectorwise Conservative Portfolio, Sectorwise Balanced Portfolio, Sectorwise Growth Portfolio, GreenWise Conservative Portfolio, GreenWise Balanced Portfolio, GreenWise Growth Portfolio and RGP Impact Fixed Income Portfolio (the “RGP Investments Funds”). As Manager, RGP provides or arranges for the day-to-day administration of the RGP Investments Funds and provides, or arranges to provide, investment advice and portfolio management services to the RGP Investments Funds. The RGP Investment Funds are not guaranteed, their value fluctuates frequently and their past performance is not indicative of their future returns. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses may all be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. RGP Investments Funds are offered by authorized dealers.

Additional information about the RGP Investment Funds is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

