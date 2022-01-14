GenTech’s FIZZIQUE Signs Megan Olivi of ESPN™ / Fox Sports™ and Media Star as Brand Ambassador for 2022

Wheat Ridge, COLORADO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GenTech Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: GTEH) (“GenTech” or the “Company”), (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc.,) ( www.gentechholdings.com ) an emerging leader in the Functional Foods ( www.sinfit.com ) and Nutritional Supplement ( www.americanmetabolix.com ) marketplaces, secures Megan Olivi ( http://meganolivi.com ) as Brand Ambassador for the company’s unique Carbonated Protein Water Drink ‘Fizzique™’ ( www.drinkfizzique.com )

Ms. Olivi serves as a host and lead reporter for the UFC™ on ESPN™ as well as commenting on NFL™ for Fox™. During the fight broadcasts, Megan can be seen live reporting through the night, conducting interviews, and hosting from the desk. She also serves as a sideline and feature reporter during football season for NFL on Fox.

Ms. Olivi gets 1.25 million views on the UFC prelim fight and almost 2 million on the UFC pay per views per fight. As well as over 1m followers on various social media platforms and achieves exceptional engagement across all channels which are all essential metrics when choosing a Brand Ambassador.

When asked to comment on signing with Fizzique, Ms. Olivi said that she was “…so thrilled to join the Fizzique team. I am constantly drinking carbonated water - so to find a brand that not only tastes great but has the added benefit of protein was a double win!”

As a talent and producer with the UFC and NFL, Olivi has covered countless fight cards and games as well as special events including Mayweather vs McGregor, UFC™ World Press Tours, Saturday Night Live™ and Dancing with the Stars™. She currently serves as a host and producer for "The Exchange with Megan Olivi", a series of sit-down interviews with some of the combat sports world’s most interesting athletes. Olivi also hosted several seasons of “UFC Ultimate Insider” on Fox Sports™ as well as the current host of “Connected” for UFC.

RJ Runowski, SVP at GenTech and responsible for the Fizzique brand commented that “Fizzique was designed to make healthy choices easy, accessible and delicious. Megan Olivi embodies that perfect balance between health, wellness, work, life, and everything in between” He continued “She authentically represents that lifestyle and is a positive role model in the health & fitness community and beyond. We are thrilled to have her join our team.”

About GenTech Holdings, Inc.

GenTech Holdings, Inc. (a/k/a Supplement Group (USA) Inc., www.supplementgrp.com ) is a publicly traded company under the symbol GTEH. The Company owns and operates leading functional foods brand, SINFIT Nutrition, which offers a range of high-end Functional Foods as well as American Metabolix, Inc. which provides a diverse range of Nutritional Supplements through its brands American Metabolix, Storm Lifestyles and Core Natural Sciences.

