RomReal: Mandatory notification of insider trade - Chairman and CEO of RomReal Kjetil Grønskag

Kjetil Gronskag, Chairman and CEO of RomReal Ltd has 14 January 2022, purchased

481,480 shares at NOK 2.00 each in RomReal Ltd.



Following this trade, Kjetil Gronskag controls privately and through holding

companies 5,752,914 shares in RomReal Ltd.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section

5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act".