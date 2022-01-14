Mimecast Schedules Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release

LEXINGTON, Mass., Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME), a leading email security and cyber resilience company, today announced that the Company will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 after market close on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Due to the Company’s pending acquisition by funds advised by Permira, announced on December 7, 2021, there will not be a conference call or live webcast to discuss those financial results.

Mimecast: Relentless protection. Resilient world. ™

Mimecast (NASDAQ: MIME) was born in 2003 with a focus on delivering relentless protection. Each day, we take on cyber disruption for our tens of thousands of customers around the globe; always putting them first, and never giving up on tackling their biggest security challenges together. We are the company that built an intentional and scalable design ideology that solves the number one cyberattack vector – email. We continuously invest to thoughtfully integrate brand protection, security awareness training, web security, compliance and other essential capabilities. Mimecast is here to help protect large and small organizations from malicious activity, human error and technology failure; and to lead the movement toward building a more resilient world. www.mimecast.com

