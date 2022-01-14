MapQuest Launches with Apple CarPlay Navigation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, announced today that its MapQuest iOS application has been updated to include Apple CarPlay capabilities. MapQuest joins a small group of navigation companies that allow users to follow turn-by-turn directions safely while driving by using their vehicle's infotainment dashboard. This feature has been requested by MapQuest power users, and they will now have the ability to take MapQuest on the road as a safe, reliable navigation app.



MapQuest’s integration with Apple CarPlay comes with out-of-the-box features that help users navigate with the same trust and reliability that MapQuest users have been accustomed to for decades. Users now benefit from night and day mode, saved routes, dashboard navigation alerts and custom audio settings. Additionally, users can pan around neighborhoods and preview their route with traffic conditions before taking off. This version also comes with the ability to select destinations from a curated favorites list for faster navigation.

MapQuest has been refining its routing and navigation capabilities for over 10 years in partnership with some of the world’s top data providers, resulting in a uniquely reliable and efficient driving experience. “We’re very excited for the rollout of MapQuest with Apple CarPlay compatibility, which gives drivers the ability to get to their destination handsfree, and we aim to turn a few heads for new customers in the App Store as a solid mapping choice,” says Senior Product Manager, Sara Comp.

How to get it:

MapQuest’s iOS app with Apple CarPlay compatibility is available for free on the newest iOS version, 6.0.23 for mobile users with an OS version of 12 or greater. Users may download the MapQuest app from the App Store then launch it by pressing the MapQuest icon on their vehicle’s dashboard, or from the app icon on their iPhones.

