After Nearly $300 Million in Deposits, Alliant Renews Program With Suze Orman to Reward Savvy Savers

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an outstanding first year, Alliant, a nationwide digital credit union and one of the largest "challenger banks," announced the extension of The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account in partnership with personal finance expert Suze Orman.

In 2021, new Alliant members who opened up The Ultimate Opportunity Savings Account deposited nearly $300 million. This number will grow in 2022 as these new members have made monthly savings part of their healthy financial regimen.

The account is designed to get people into the habit of saving and reward them with a $100 bonus. Once people open their new high-rate savings account and deposit at least $100 a month for 12 consecutive months, Alliant will deposit a $100 bonus if the account has a balance of at least $1,200 at the end of the 12 months.

As the first account holders begin to reach this milestone, Alliant has already paid them half-a-million dollars in bonuses.

"At Alliant, we want to help savvy savers plan for their big financial goals in a rewarding way," Alliant CEO Dennis Devine said.

"I am thrilled to partner with Alliant on this promotion again in 2022," Orman said. "We've proven that people who practice the art of saving stick with it."

In addition to the bonus, The Ultimate Opportunity Savings account holders also get a highly competitive deposit rate, no monthly fee if they sign up for eStatements, and an award-winning account.

"These new members are joining a digital credit union that can maximize their money in ways big banks can't," Devine said. "Our members are our owners and we measure our success by what we give back to them. Because we put our members first, we're one of Business Insider's Best Banks of 2022, CNBC's Best Credit Unions, and Bankrate's Best Banks and Credit Unions for Mobile Banking of 2021."

About Alliant Credit Union

Headquartered in Chicago and founded in 1935, Alliant Credit Union is one of the 10 largest credit unions in the U.S. with more than 620,000 members nationwide and about $15 billion in assets. As a digital credit union, Alliant's mission is to provide members consistently superior financial value while simplifying and enabling how people save, borrow and pay. Find out more at alliantcreditunion.org. Insured by NCUA.

About Suze Orman

Orman is the most recognized personal finance expert in America today. She is a two-time Emmy award winner, author of 10 consecutive NY Times Bestsellers, named twice by Time as one of the 100 most influential people in the world, hosted the Suze Orman Show on CNBC for 13 years, named by Barons as one of the 100 most powerful women in finance and was spoofed on SNL four times. Orman was a waitress making $400 a month until 30 years of age.

