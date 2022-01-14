T2M Global President Pinakin Patel Elected to California Hydrogen Business Council Board

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T2M Global President, Pinakin Patel, has been elected to the California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) Board. The CHBC, a national level organization, advocates hydrogen policy and promotes green energy commercialization. Its membership includes over 100 companies engaged in hydrogen supply chain, stations and applications worldwide.



Mr. Patel previously served on CHBC Board of Directors and on the committees for Port Electrification and energy storage committees. He also served on the National Hydrogen Board of Directors. He has received recognition awards for contributions to the green energy industry. As a founding member of T2M Global, he pioneered the foundation for the green hydrogen industry and a transition to sustainable development. He successfully championed the definition of green hydrogen to include waste derived hydrogen.

“I’m delighted to be on the CHBC Board to help the hydrogen industry navigate through the emerging opportunities to meet climate change challenges and create domestic high-paying jobs. We look forward to helping hydrogen companies advance their technologies to market,” said Pinakin Patel.

