Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. Declares Dividend

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. (the Company), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.



The Company is pleased to announce that a $0.0159 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable February 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022. The dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

