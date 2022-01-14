Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. Declares Dividend

| Source: Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. Metro Vancouver Properties Corp.

Vancouver, CANADA

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metro Vancouver Properties Corp. (the Company), a Vancouver-based real estate company declares dividend.

The Company is pleased to announce that a $0.0159 per share dividend on each of the Class B voting common shares and Class C non-voting shares will be payable February 17, 2022 to shareholders of record on February 3, 2022. The dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Contact:Mr. Marvin HaasenMs. Bernice Yip 
 President & CEOInvestor Information
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Fax:(604) 732-6550 
   
Address:389 West 6th Avenue 
 Vancouver, B.C. 
 V5Y 1L1 

 