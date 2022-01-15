iCRYO Keeps the Momentum from 2021 Moving into 2022

Houston, Texas, United States, Jan. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2021 was iCRYO’s strongest year as a company. Coming off being named as part of the Inc. 5000 (in the top 1000) in 2020, iCRYO was recognized in 2021 by the Financial Times, as one of the 10 Most Prestigious Companies in 2021, and a 50 Most Admired Company to Watch.

At the conclusion of 2021, iCRYO had 17 open locations and is on track to open 40 locations in the new year. This includes the opening of one in early 2022 in New Braunfels, TX. Currently, iCRYO has over 225 locations in the development process. The quick growth in 2022 will expand into 6 additional states and another country, which will be announced later in 2022.

“Another successful year in the books and looking forward to expanding the brand even more in 2022,” said iCRYO COO, Kyle Jones. “Taking iCRYO from coast to coast has always been the plan. I give all credit to our amazing corporate team and the phenomenal group of franchisees that we have. I also want to thank our investors and brand ambassadors for the company. iCRYO is comprised of some of the most genuine minds on the planet and I'm thrilled to do life with everyone supporting the iCRYO brand.”

Throughout the years, iCRYO has continued to expand its core wellness and recovery services and 2022 will be no different. This year the company plans to launch its proprietary DNA and Lifestyle Assessment. The addition of this assessment is to enhance the plan to help guests be data-driven on the results of the services they are receiving. iCRYO will continue to help individuals focus on their correlation of services received and overall wellness.

About iCRYO

Headquartered in Houston, TX, iCRYO is setting the standard for health and wellness nationwide. As the leading franchise in the industry, iCRYO is an affordable, convenient and professional franchise that offers Cryotherapy, iV Infusions, and additional wellness services to the communities in which they are located. iCRYO offers a turnkey franchise system for business owners. Whether it be a retail location or an addition to a gym or existing business, we have the systems and comprehensive training in place to provide safe wellness services in your area. Its mission is to elevate the lifestyle of our team members and guests while raising the bar in the health and wellness market. To learn more, visit www.icryo.com.

Connect / Follow iCRYO: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Franchise LinkedIn

For the original news story, please visit https://publishedpr.com/news/icryo-keeps-the-momentum-from-2021-moving-into-2022.html