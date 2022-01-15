Maersk Drilling and Noble Business Combination: Update on process with the Norwegian Competition Authority

As previously disclosed on 10 November 2021 ( link ), the business combination between The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”) and Noble Corporation (“Noble”, and together with Maersk Drilling, the “Parties”) (the “Business Combination”) is conditioned on, among other things, clearance by antitrust and foreign direct investment authorities in the United Kingdom, Norway and Denmark, as well as certain other jurisdictions as agreed between the parties.

The Parties were recently advised that the Norwegian Competition Authority (Konkurransetilsynet) has reviewed the Business Combination application pursuant to the filings submitted to it and has no objection to the Business Combination. The process for obtaining the other approvals is ongoing. The Parties cannot provide any assurance as to whether all required approvals and consents will be obtained or the timing of, or conditions to, such approvals if they are obtained.

Reference is made to the original public disclosure made by Noble in this regard ( link ).

