Did You Acquire (SNAP) Before July 22, 2020? Should Management be Held Accountable for Investors Losses? Contact Johnson Fistel

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnson Fistel, LLP is investigating potential claims on behalf of Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) against certain of its officers and directors.



A class action lawsuit was recently filed against Snap Inc. The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) Apple's privacy changes would have and was having a material impact on the Company's advertising business; (2) Snap overstated its ability to transition its advertising with Apple's privacy changes; (3) Snap knew of, but downplayed, the risks of the impact that Apple's privacy changes had on the Company's advertising business; (4) Snap overstated its commitment to privacy; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements and statements to journalists were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you are a current, long-term shareholder of Snap Inc. holding shares before July 22, 2020 , you may have standing to hold Snap Inc harmless from the alleged harm caused by the Company's officers and directors by making them personally responsible. You may also be able to assist in reforming the Company's corporate governance to prevent future wrongdoing. [ Click here to join this action ]

If you are interested in learning more about the investigation, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, if you have owned Snap Inc shares since before July 22, 2020, you can [ Click here to join t his action ]. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Johnson Fistel, LLP:

Johnson Fistel, LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California, New York and Georgia. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. Johnson Fistel seeks to recover losses incurred due to violations of federal securities laws. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.