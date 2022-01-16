Pathr.ai Announces Partnership with The Lionesque Group and MG2 to Deliver Pop-Up Shop Analytics for Retailers - Unveiling at National Retail Federation’s Big Show 2022

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRF Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, NYC, Booth #948 – Pathr.ai , the industry's first and only Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered Spatial Intelligence platform, announced today it has partnered with The Lionesque Group , an award-winning experiential retail strategy and design studio, and its parent company, MG2 Corporation , a global design and architecture firm, to bring real-time analytics to pop-up shops. Using Pathr.ai’s cutting-edge spatial intelligence technology, brands and retailers will now be empowered to utilize their pop-up store to gain actionable insights to drive business outcomes and deliver improved customer experiences.

“We’re excited to partner with The Lionesque Group and MG2 to debut our Pop-Up Shop Analytics at NRF. As brands and retailers are finding creative ways to introduce their products via physical retail experiences, pop-up shops represent a flexible environment to engage directly with their customers,” said George Shaw, CEO and Founder of Pathr.ai. “​​The ability to implement deep analytics for pop-up shops and drive business results is a game-changer in today’s retail market. Our technology will enable brands and retailers to deliver personalized experiences that can increase customer loyalty and drive ROI.”

Retailers are constantly navigating ever-changing shopping habits and customer demands, and pop-up shops have become an integral part of retail strategy. To date, brands and retailers embarking on short-term physical retail engagements have had limited insights from in-store analytics on their customer behavior – inhibiting them from truly capturing potential increased profitability and better business outcomes.

Powered by Pathr.ai’s spatial intelligence technology and The Lionesque Group’s expertise in experiential retail, brands and retailers can now cost-effectively understand how their pop-up shop is performing through a variety of analytics such as:

Entrance and group sizes for measuring true sales conversion rates with POS Tie-In

Shopper behavior including dwell times and heat mapping

Merchandising insights

Staffing optimization via insights around customer and staff interactions

Checkout queue and wait times



“Partnering with Pathr.ai to create ‘Pop-up Shop Analytics’ is the next necessary evolution for the industry. The ability to tap into customer behavior and analyze that data will help drive how we use pop-up shops as a tool to better understand customer behaviors, in-store interactions, purchase intent, and utilize the store as a living lab to inform how we design the most successful physical retail experiences possible for our clients,” said Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and Founder of The Lionesque Group and Principal at MG2.

With an out-of-the-box install that takes less than a day, Pathr.ai’s real-time analytics for pop-up shops are available starting in February.

To learn more, visit https://pathr.ai/ or visit Booth #948 at the show.

About Pathr.ai

Pathr.ai is the industry’s first AI-powered spatial intelligence software company that uses anonymous location data from available and existing infrastructure to observe human behavior in any physical space. Its sophisticated technology turns raw behavioral and spatial data from existing sensors into actionable and applied business learnings - allowing companies to drive the business results that matter most to the growth of their companies in real-time. Founded in 2019, Pathr.ai is headquartered in Mountain View, California. To learn more about Pathr.ai, please visit https://pathr.ai/ .

About The Lionesque Group, an MG2 Company

TLG brings retail strategy, experiential design and project management to brands and retailers who are looking to imagine and build human connection in physical spaces. Since its inception, TLG has produced over 150 brick & mortar experiences in cities across the United States, always dedicated to creating immersive brand moments in a way that drives ROI and helps its clients convey compelling stories to their audience. Its expertise across the three pillars of strategy, design and project management creates a holistic, end-to-end, and agile approach that helps its partners shape and define the future of retail.

About MG2

MG2 is a global architecture, design, construction & branding studio. We use strategy & technical expertise to create innovative community environments, consumer experiences, and client programs. Driven by social responsibility in our work with brands large and small, MG2 is consistently ranked among the largest architecture firms in the nation, and among the top retail design studios in the world.

With offices in Seattle, WA; Irvine, CA; Washington, DC; Minneapolis, MN; New York, NY; and Shanghai, China, our culture is rooted in celebrating and supporting one another, with the long-standing belief that “people make the place”.

