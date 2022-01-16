CODI Announced The Public Listing of $CODI

KAUNAS, Lithuania, Jan. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CODI Finance is announcing the listing of $CODI on the P2pb2b exchange to commemorate the new year. Given that the project only launched in September 2021, CODI has grown at an incredible pace. The CODI Ecosystem was rebranded in order to realize the project's vision for the entire DeFi industry. CODI has successfully scaled its features to meet the needs of its users while also revolutionizing the DeFi industry as a whole.



The platform has given its community the power to vote on new features, partnerships, and integrations by utilizing the DAO governance structure. In essence, users manage the fully decentralized Ecosystem.

Among the updates to the rebranded Ecosystem are:

COpad - Premier IDO Launchpad

CODIswap- Limit-Order based DEX

NFT Marketplace

The first product the CODI ecosystem plans to release is a powerful launchpad DEX built on the fast and scalable Solana Blockchain. The CODI community would be able to invest in the most promising new DeFi projects. At the same time, new DeFi projects will be able to raise funds from passionate CODI investors. CODI's IDO Launchpad, COpad, recognizes that there are numerous DeFi projects on the market today, but there is a "trust barrier" in determining which DeFi project to invest in. Many new DeFi projects prey on investors by posing as legitimate and trustworthy projects in order to steal their money. CODI has developed a vetting procedure for DeFi products before they are listed on the launchpad DEX.

$CODI listing on P2pb2b

Every protocol and feature on the CODI Ecosystem was designed to be compatible with the project's native token, $CODI. Every member of the community must obtain CODI tokens in order to take advantage of the many benefits that the Ecosystem has to offer.

$CODI listed on the p2pb2b exchange on January 15th at 11AM UTC. The upcoming listing of the CODI token demonstrates that the project is ambitious, which increases its chances of success. The CODI project also enables early investors to reap the benefits of early adopters by purchasing $CODI at this early stage.

