The 2022 Cayenne Platinum Edition models: Driving in Style

Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche is expanding the Cayenne model range with the introduction of the Platinum Edition models, which are characterized by exclusive design elements painted in Satin Platinum and an added level of standard equipment. The outcome is an even more stylish appearance and an attractive value proposition. The Platinum Edition will be available for Cayenne, Cayenne E-Hybrid and Cayenne S models as well as the respective Coupe derivatives.

The luxurious and stylish appearance of the Cayenne Platinum Edition is emphasized by many model specific design details painted in Satin Platinum, such as intakes in the front fascia, the rear Porsche logotype integrated into the LED taillight, and the model designation. The standard 21-inch RS Spyder Design wheels in Satin Platinum are exclusively available on the Platinum Edition Cayenne models. Standard sport tailpipes in black and window trim in high-gloss black underscore the sporty and elegant look of the special models. The Cayenne Platinum Editions can be ordered in solid white or black, as well as in select metallic tones – Jet Black, Carrara White, Mahogany, Moonlight Blue – or in Chalk, a special color.

The interior of the Cayenne Platinum Edition variants sets itself apart with seat belts in Chalk, door sill guards in brushed aluminum that include a “Platinum Edition” model designation, and an interior package in textured aluminum.

Additional standard equipment makes the Cayenne Platinum Edition models a compelling value proposition. LED headlights with Porsche Dynamic Light System, a Panoramic Roof, Bose® Surround Sound system, ambient lighting, 8-way adjustable sport seats, and Porsche crests on the front and rear headrests are all fitted as standard. Additionally, Porsche Manufaktur offers an extensive array of customization options for both the interior and exterior of the Cayenne Platinum Edition models.

The Cayenne Platinum Edition models are available to order now and are expected to arrive at U.S. dealers in Summer 2022 with pricing starting at $79,000 for the standard Cayenne Platinum Edition.

Model MSRP Cayenne Platinum Edition $79,000 Cayenne Coupe Platinum Edition $83,300 Cayenne S Platinum Edition $93,400 Cayenne S Coupe Platinum Edition $95,600 Cayenne E-Hybrid Platinum Edition $92,700 Cayenne E-Hybrid Coupe Platinum Edition $93,800

All prices exclude the $1,350 delivery, processing and handling fee.

About Porsche Cars North America, Inc.

Established in 1984, Porsche Cars North America, Inc. (PCNA) is the exclusive U.S. importer of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster, 718 Cayman, Macan, Cayenne, Panamera and Taycan. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, since 1998, PCNA is also home to the first Porsche Experience Center in North America featuring a module-based 1.6 mile driver development track, business center, and fine dining restaurant, 356. The company operates a second Porsche Experience Center near Los Angeles. That 53-acre complex features a driver development track with eight educational modules totaling 4.1 miles, a business center, and Restaurant 917. PCNA supports 193 independently owned and operated Porsche dealerships in the U.S., including supplying parts, service, marketing, and training. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience that is in keeping with the Porsche brand's more than 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. PCNA is an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Porsche AG, which is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

