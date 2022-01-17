Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Is Investigating Tecnoglass, Everbridge, Corcept, and Agrify and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS), Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT), and Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY). Our investigations concern whether these companies have violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGLS)

On December 9, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a short-seller report on Tecnoglass, “Cocaine Cartel Connections, Undisclosed Family Deals, And Accounting Irregularities All In One Nasdaq SPAC.” Hindenburg Research detailed a series of alarming red flags about Tecnoglass. Specifically, the report stated, “Our months-long investigation has included review of US and Colombian court records, securities filings, corporate registrations, property records, export records and media reports going back decades. We have identified serious red flags regarding management and numerous undisclosed related party transactions that call the company’s reported financial results into question.”

Following this news, the price of Tecnoglass shares was down over 40% in early morning trading on December 9, 2021.

For more information on the Tecnoglass investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/TGLS

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG)

On December 9, 2021, after the market closed, Everbridge announced that CEO David Meredith resigned. Bloomberg reported analyst Stifel as stating, “[t]he timing and uncertainty around the circumstances of Mr. Meredith’s departure combined with the company's guidance introduces a high degree of uncertainty into the story” and that there are “more questions than answers at this point.”

Following this news, Everbridge shares fell $52.37 per share, over 45%, to close at $63 per share on December 10, 2021.

For more information on the Everbridge investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EVBG

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CORT)

On December 8, 2021, Corcept disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that “[o]n November 15, 2021, the Company received a records subpoena from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey (the ‘NJ USAO’) pursuant to Section 248 of the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA) seeking information relating to the sale and promotion of Korlym, Corcept’s relationships with and payments to health care professionals who can prescribe or recommend Korlym and prior authorizations and reimbursement for Korlym.” Corcept further disclosed that “[t]he NJ USAO has informed Corcept that it is investigating whether any criminal or civil violations by Corcept occurred in connection with the matters referenced in the subpoena.”

On this news, Corcept’s stock price fell $3.71 per share, or 16.91%, to close at $18.23 per share on December 8, 2021.

For more information on the Corcept investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/CORT

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ: AGFY)

On December 16, 2021, during trading hours, market analyst Bonitas Research published a report regarding Agrify which alleges several issues at the Company including that “[w]e believe that Agrify created artificial demand for its product by financing undisclosed Company insiders to act as independent customers.” Further the report alleges that “Agrify insiders lied to investors about the independence of its customer base in order to execute a dubious stock promotion for self-enrichment at the expense of minority shareholders[,]” and that “[e]vidence showed that five (5) of Agrify’s eight (8) customer announcements in 2021 are either with undisclosed Company insiders or with unlicensed unproven operators.”

On this news, Agrify’s common stock price fell sharply during intraday trading on December 16, 2021.

For more information on the Agrify investigation go to: https://bespc.com/cases/AGFY

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Brandon Walker, Esq.

Alexandra B. Raymond, Esq.

(212) 355-4648

investigations@bespc.com

www.bespc.com