Mowi ASA (OSE:MOWI): Q4 2021 Trading update
Harvest volumes Q4 2021 (1)
|Farming Norway
|71.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Scotland
|12.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Chile
|16.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Canada
|10.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Ireland
|1.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Faroes
|4.0 thousand tonnes
|Total
|115.0 thousand tonnes
In connection with the presentation of the Q3 2021 results, Mowi ASA guided a total harvest volume of 104 thousand tonnes (GWE) for Q4 2021.
Harvest volumes FY 2021 (1)
|Farming Norway
|273.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Scotland
|64.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Chile
|66.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Canada
|45.5 thousand tonnes
|Farming Ireland
|7.0 thousand tonnes
|Farming Faroes
|10.0 thousand tonnes
|Total
|466.0 thousand tonnes
Note:
(1) The harvest volumes are provided in gutted weight equivalents (GWE).
Additional information
Operational EBIT for the Group was approximately EUR 146 million in Q4 2021 (EUR 49 million in Q4 2020). Blended Farming cost per kg harvested was EUR 4.62 vs EUR 4.59 in the third quarter. Operational EBIT was negatively impacted by EUR 8 million related to extraordinary mortalities in Canada East. This affected total margin in the quarter by 0.07 EUR/kg.
Total Operational EBIT per kg through the value chain was approximately as follows:
|Norway
|EUR
|1.75
|Scotland
|EUR
|0.60
|Chile
|EUR
|0.65
|Canada
|EUR
|0.05 (Canada West: EUR 1.05)
|Ireland
|EUR
|0.95
|Faroes
|EUR
|1.40
Operational EBIT in Consumer Products was EUR 26 million (EUR 35 million in Q4 2020) and Feed EUR 8 million in Q4 2021 (EUR 14 million in Q4 2020).
Reported financial net interest-bearing debt (NIBD) was approximately EUR 1 260 million at the end of the quarter (excluding IFRS 16 effects).
The complete Q4 2021 report will be released on 16 February at 06:30 CET.
Please refer to the Annual Report for detailed descriptions and reconciliations of non-IFRS measures such as Operational EBIT and NIBD.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.