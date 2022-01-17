The share repurchase programme runs as from 1 October 2021 and up to and including 31 March 2022. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 45/2021 of 4 October 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|2,287,856
|324.03
|741,343,517
|10 January 2022
|7,500
|361.43
|2,710,748
|11 January 2022
|12,500
|366.99
|4,587,414
|12 January 2022
|7,750
|393.82
|3,052,080
|13 January 2022
|10,000
|411.71
|4,117,063
|14 January 2022
|11,000
|401.81
|4,419,875
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,336,606
|325.36
|760,230,696
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 4,928,679 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.79% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
