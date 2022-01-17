By 2028, Global Demand for Phosphate Fertilizers Market Will Surpass USD 90.25 Billion at 5% CAGR Growth: Says Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Phosphate Fertilizers Market size is likely to reach USD 90.25 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The Phosphate Fertilizers Market growth is attributed to factors such as, increasing adoption of precision farming, increase in number of investments, and increasing attention and initiatives taken by the government. Also, increasing pressure on global food supply owing to the rising population, increasing demand for phosphate fertilizers, among other. Thus, these factors are likely to witness the market growth and are projected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period, states Vantage Market Research in a report, titled “Phosphate Fertilizers Market by Type (Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Superphosphate, Others), by Crop types (Grain & oilseed, Fruit & vegetable, Other), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”. The market size stood at USD 63.5 Billion in 2021.



Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/phosphate-fertilizers-market-1140/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research).

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using VMR research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

The Report on Phosphate Fertilizers Market Highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Global and Regional Dynamics

Company Profiles

Competitive Landscape



Market Overview:

Upsurge in Demand for Phosphate Fertilizers

There are several constituents and nutrients needed for the growth of the plant to grow at full potential. Phosphate is a chief nutrient required for plants to grow to their full potential. The phosphate is a basic component required for normal growth and to absorb the sunlight and further convert it for production of useful plants compounds. Thus, to help plants receiving the required amount of phosphorus, the several phosphate fertilizers are used. These fertilizers helps plants to create strong roots, stems, resistance to disease, and a productive plant.

Moreover, the use of phosphorous in feed supplements as well as chemical fertilizers helps to improve the quality of soil by enhancing the soil’s nutrition.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information (Get 20% Discount) @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/phosphate-fertilizers-market-1140/1

Escalation in Number of Investments and Demand for Global Food Supply

Since past few decades, the population across the globe is increasing swiftly. Thus, rising population is stimulating the demand for food and creating the huge supply and demand gap. Consequently, increasing the demand for agricultural products such as chemicals, pesticides, fertilizers, among others, and agricultural equipment. Considerable decline in global food supply is surging the demand for fertilizers such as phosphate fertilizers, and pesticides, among others to increase the production. Also, the government is taking several initiatives to improve the agricultural sector and motivate farmers for adoption of modern agricultural techniques.

Governments as well as several key players are investing heavily in R&D for the improvement of agricultural sector; which is further anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Leads the Phosphate Fertilizers Market

Asia Pacific is anticipated to hold the largest share for Phosphate Fertilizers Market and further anticipated to grow at fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecast period which drives from 2022-2028. Majority of the countries present in Asia Pacific region majorly depend on agriculture. Also, the presence of emerging economies and countries such as India and China; which are one of the most populated countries in the world is anticipated to boost the Phosphate Fertilizers Market growth in near future over the forecast period.

List of Prominent Players in the Phosphate Fertilizers Market:

EuroChem Group AG

Coromandel International Ltd.

Israel Chemicals Ltd.

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group Co. Ltd.

Jordan Phosphate Mines Co. PLC

Nutrien Ltd.

Maaden - Saudi Arabian Mining Co.

OCP SA

The Mosaic Co

PhosAgro AG

Benefits of Purchasing Phosphate Fertilizers Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/phosphate-fertilizers-market-1140

Recent Developments in the Industry:

1. In July 2021, Fertoz Ltd., an Australia-based organic phosphate company, announced three new offerings to complement their product offerings. These products include Phosul LLC, Nutrient Vigour Plus 2-4-4-2, and Humic Growth Solutions. The product offerings of Fertoz are approved for use in countries such U.S. and Canada.

This market titled “Phosphate Fertilizers Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 63.5 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 90.25 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5% from 2021–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Type:- Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Superphosphate



Crop types:- Grain & oilseed, Fruit & vegetable, Other Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Phosphate Fertilizers Market?

How will the Phosphate Fertilizers Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Phosphate Fertilizers Market?

What are the Phosphate Fertilizers market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Phosphate Fertilizers Market throughout the forecast period?

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 180 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Phosphate Fertilizers Market by Type (Diammonium phosphate, Monoammonium phosphate, Superphosphate, Others), by Crop types (Grain & oilseed, Fruit & vegetable, Other), by Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)". View detailed Research Report here – https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/phosphate-fertilizers-market-062097

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Agri Genomics Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agri-genomics-market-1075

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agri-genomics-market-1075 Agricultural Chelates Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-chelates-market-1073

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-chelates-market-1073 Agricultural Microbials Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-microbials-market-1064

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-microbials-market-1064 Agricultural Enzymes Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/agricultural-enzymes-market-1061

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog: