Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 2

In week 2 2022 Festi purchased in total 805,000 own shares for total amount of 186,000,860 ISK as follows:
|Week
|Date
|Time
|Purchased shares
|Price
|Purchase price
|Total shares bought
|Total puchase price
|2
|10.1.2022
|10:55:52
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|2.122.000
|478.723.000
|2
|10.1.2022
|14:52:20
|20.430
|232
|4.739.760
|2.142.430
|483.462.760
|2
|10.1.2022
|15:17:19
|44.570
|230
|10.251.100
|2.187.000
|493.713.860
|2
|11.1.2022
|12:30:01
|135.000
|230
|31.050.000
|2.322.000
|524.763.860
|2
|12.1.2022
|10:00:41
|135.000
|230
|31.050.000
|2.457.000
|555.813.860
|2
|13.1.2022
|10:25:43
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|2.592.000
|587.133.860
|2
|13.1.2022
|10:29:57
|65.000
|230
|14.950.000
|2.657.000
|602.083.860
|2
|14.1.2022
|09:48:49
|135.000
|232
|31.320.000
|2.792.000
|633.403.860
|805.000
|186.000.860
Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,792,000 own shares for 633,403,860 ISK and holds today 8,792,000 own shares or 2.72% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.
The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.
For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).