Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 2

In week 2 2022 Festi purchased in total 805,000 own shares for total amount of 186,000,860 ISK as follows:





Week Date Time Purchased shares Price Purchase price Total shares bought Total puchase price 2 10.1.2022 10:55:52 135.000 232 31.320.000 2.122.000 478.723.000 2 10.1.2022 14:52:20 20.430 232 4.739.760 2.142.430 483.462.760 2 10.1.2022 15:17:19 44.570 230 10.251.100 2.187.000 493.713.860 2 11.1.2022 12:30:01 135.000 230 31.050.000 2.322.000 524.763.860 2 12.1.2022 10:00:41 135.000 230 31.050.000 2.457.000 555.813.860 2 13.1.2022 10:25:43 135.000 232 31.320.000 2.592.000 587.133.860 2 13.1.2022 10:29:57 65.000 230 14.950.000 2.657.000 602.083.860 2 14.1.2022 09:48:49 135.000 232 31.320.000 2.792.000 633.403.860 805.000 186.000.860





Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,792,000﻿ own shares for 633,403,860 ISK and holds today 8,792,000 own shares or 2.72% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.



The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. ( mki@festi.is ).







