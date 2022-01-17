Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 2

Kopavogi, ICELAND

In week 2 2022 Festi purchased in total 805,000 own shares for total amount of 186,000,860 ISK as follows:


WeekDateTimePurchased sharesPricePurchase priceTotal shares boughtTotal puchase price
210.1.202210:55:52135.00023231.320.0002.122.000478.723.000
210.1.202214:52:2020.4302324.739.7602.142.430483.462.760
210.1.202215:17:1944.57023010.251.1002.187.000493.713.860
211.1.202212:30:01135.00023031.050.0002.322.000524.763.860
212.1.202210:00:41135.00023031.050.0002.457.000555.813.860
213.1.202210:25:43135.00023231.320.0002.592.000587.133.860
213.1.202210:29:5765.00023014.950.0002.657.000602.083.860
214.1.202209:48:49135.00023231.320.0002.792.000633.403.860
   805.000 186.000.860  


Before the purchase Festi held 6,000,000 own shares or 1.85% of issued shares. Festi has now bought in total 2,792,000﻿ own shares for 633,403,860 ISK and holds today 8,792,000 own shares or 2.72% of issued shares.This announcement of purchase of own shares is in accordance with the buy-back programme announced 14 December 2021 to Nasdaq OMX Iceland. The programme envisages the buy-back of a total of 5,000,000 own shares or 1.55% of the issued shares, with the cap of 1,200 million ISK purchase price.

The execution the buy-back programme is in accordance with Chapter VIII of the Company Act No 2/1995 and annex II to the Regulation on insider information and market abuse No 630/2005.

For further information contact Magnús Kr. Ingason, CFO of Festi hf. (mki@festi.is).