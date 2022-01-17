Ketamine One Becomes Exclusive Ketamine Treatment Provider to Victoria Wellness

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a one-year agreement with Victoria Wellness Mental Health Residential and Addition Treatment Centre (“VW” or the “Centre”) for Ketamine One to be the Centre’s exclusive ketamine treatment provider. Located at 5316 Rice Lake Scenic Drive in Gores Landing, Ontario, VW is a residential rehabilitation facility and mental clinic focused on treating anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder (“PTSD”) by offering personalized therapy treatment programs with a connection to nature to both veterans and the general public.



The Company and the Centre have launched a first class, best practice-based, six-week inpatient Ketamine Integrated Therapy Experience ("KITE") program. The first three weeks of the KITE program is being structured to offer clients a unique opportunity to benefit from fast acting, evidence based and medically supervised ketamine administration in order to help combat long standing and prescription resistant mental health conditions such as depression and PTSD. Doses of ketamine will be supplemented with specialized and integrated ketamine-assisted psychotherapy (“KAP”). The KITE program will also see VW’s clients embark on a comprehensive, premium, six-week residential recovery experience featuring the best in both data-driven recovery therapies and holistic healing traditions.

VW is looking to become a leader in the mental heath industry by incorporating KAP into its service offering. The Centre already has veterans interested in the KITE program and treatments are expected to begin shortly. Based on Ketamine One’s previously announced partnership, clients will be triaged and psychologically assessed by iHealthOX. Those deemed appropriate for treatment will receive ketamine intravenously at an off-site, third-party pain centre.

“This exclusive agreement with VW is a meaningful opportunity to help even more veterans and other members of the general public who are battling daily with anxiety, depression and PTSD. Ketamine One looks forward to working with the VW team over the next year and beyond,” said Steven Inglefield, Chief Operating Officer of Ketamine One. “Growing our network of clinics, both directly and indirectly such as through this agreement, is a core part of the Company’s competitive strategy. We are working hard to expand our operations and, ultimately, what that means is working hard to help more people,” added Mr. Inglefield.

“Thank you to Ketamine One for your persistent in the mental health field to allow all Canadians the opportunity to end their mental health struggles with the benefits of ketamine. I am thrilled to form a partnership with Ketamine One to become a leader in the mental health field in Canada. This partnership allows us to provide inpatient residential care with ketamine to the veterans, military and first responders who are suffering from PTSD, depression and other mental health issues. From my own personal experience, you can get better and our KITE program is designed to help you fly,” said Joe Ann Kortman, Executive Director of VW.

Additionally, Ketamine One is please to report that data collection from the first participants in the previously announced single arm, open label study of patients with PTSD who are undergoing the proprietary physical therapy program at the Company’s IRP Health clinics began on January 4, 2022. And lastly, the Company is pleased to announce that the re-branding of IRP Health is now complete. Interested parties can visit www.irphealth.ca to experience the new brand.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. KGK Science Inc. is the Company’s wholly owned contract research division, which places it at the forefront of premium clinical research based on the subsidiary’s history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

