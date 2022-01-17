Sbanken adjusts its interest rates

English Norwegian

Following the two key policy rate hikes from Norges Bank on September 23 and December 16 of 2021, Sbanken has decided to increase interest rates on home loans by up to 0.25 percentage points.

«After the rate increases, we will still offer loans with low interest rate, and our new best amortizing mortgage rate is now 1.84 percent, while the best rate for non-amortizing mortgages will be 1.74 percent After Norway’s central bank increased the key policy rate in September, several thousand new customers have applied to move their mortgages to us. With service offerings free of charge and continued competitive rates, we believe this trend will continue”, says Øyvind Thomassen, CEO of Sbanken.

Deposit rates are increased by up to 0.15 percentage points, effective from March 1.



Sbanken's customers will shortly receive notice regarding the changes in mortgage rates. For existing mortgage customers, the reduction comes into effect from March 1 2022. For new customers, the adjustment will apply from January 17 2022.





Contact:



Investor Relations,

Henning Nordgulen, CFO, Sbanken ASA, +47 952 65 990



Media contact,

Trine Hvamb, Sbanken ASA, +47 907 01 117

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act