DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

Hellerup, DENMARK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13 - 17 JANUARY 2022

On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.

Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:

DateNumber of sharesAverage purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)

Total, last announcement

1,022,500

156.96

160,491,295
10/01/202216,000172.172,754,720
11/01/202216,000173.092,769,440
12/01/202215,000176.132,641,950
13/01/202215,000175.752,636,250
14/01/202219,000168.873,208,530
Accumulated1,103,500158.14174,502,185

Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,103,500 at a total amount of DKK 174,502,185.

With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.70%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,574,061.

Kind regards,

Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

Klaus Nyborg

Chairman

For further information:

Thomas France, Investor Communications Partner, tel.: 3315 0451

