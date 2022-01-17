DAMPSKIBSSELSKABET NORDEN A/S – WEEKLY REPORT ON SHARE BUY-BACK

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 13 - 17 JANUARY 2022
On 4 November 2021, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2021 up to and including no later than end February 2022. For details, please see announcement no. 75 of 4 November 2021.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 40 million (approximately DKK 263 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
1,022,500
156.96
160,491,295
|10/01/2022
|16,000
|172.17
|2,754,720
|11/01/2022
|16,000
|173.09
|2,769,440
|12/01/2022
|15,000
|176.13
|2,641,950
|13/01/2022
|15,000
|175.75
|2,636,250
|14/01/2022
|19,000
|168.87
|3,208,530
|Accumulated
|1,103,500
|158.14
|174,502,185
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2021, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,103,500 at a total amount of DKK 174,502,185.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 2,625,939 treasury shares, corresponding to 6.70%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 39,200,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 36,574,061.
